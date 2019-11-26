Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more

While Samsung never explicitly confirmed its official Android 10 updates would start rolling out by the end of 2019, Google clearly suggested that was the plan last month for the world's top smartphone manufacturer, as well as a number of other major mobile device vendors including the likes of LG, Motorola, Sony, and Asus.





No movement until January, at least as far as certain markets are concerned













Curiously enough, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ did manage to jump on the stable Android Pie boat ahead of Christmas last year (albeit barely) after opening their public beta doors in mid-November. This time around, Samsung allowed owners of S10-series devices in select markets to test-drive Android 10 as early as October, which means the company could take up to three months to complete this program. That's quite a long time, but on the bright side, bugs and major battery drain issues should be a lot easier to iron out before the "stable" updates actually begin to roll out.





Before getting too disappointed, you may also want to keep in mind the schedule discovered by SamMobile in the Samsung Members app applies solely to Israel. The Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 9 are slated to receive official Android 10 updates in the country in January, but other regions might be a little more fortunate... or less so. This is not a final timetable either, so basically, we don't know anything for certain.

A lot of April releases, followed by June and October waves of updates





As you can imagine, it's not easy to decipher the deadline of each device set for an Android 10 promotion in 2020 in Israel, but after spending a little time in Google Translate, we're fairly positive the Galaxy S9, S9+, A50, A70, and Galaxy Tab S6 are all scheduled for major official updates in April.









That sounds like a pretty decent turnaround for the two A-series mid-range handsets and Samsung's newest high-end slate , but it's going to be hard to explain S9 and S9 Plus owners why they need to wait three more months than Galaxy Note 9 users. Once again, though, nothing's final yet.







