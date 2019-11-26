Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Android Tablets Software updates

Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 26, 2019, 7:37 AM
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
While Samsung never explicitly confirmed its official Android 10 updates would start rolling out by the end of 2019, Google clearly suggested that was the plan last month for the world's top smartphone manufacturer, as well as a number of other major mobile device vendors including the likes of LG, Motorola, Sony, and Asus.

Our hopes of seeing stable Android 10 goodies delivered to the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 families in time for Christmas were further fueled by T-Mobile, as well as Samsung's public beta tests kicked off earlier this year than 2018's Android Pie preview program for the Galaxy Note 9 and S9 duo. But nothing is etched in stone yet, and one regional branch of the Korea-based tech giant only expects over-the-air rollouts for the masses to get underway in 2020.

No movement until January, at least as far as certain markets are concerned


No, January 2020 is not that far away, and yes, it's fairly impressive to see Samsung promise pretty much simultaneous updates for the entire Galaxy S10 and Note 10 rosters, as well as the Galaxy Note 9. Still, we can't help but feel a little underwhelmed by the company's expected turnaround for an OS promotion already provided to the likes of the Asus ZenFone 6, OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 6, and 6T, or the Nokia 8.1.


Curiously enough, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ did manage to jump on the stable Android Pie boat ahead of Christmas last year (albeit barely) after opening their public beta doors in mid-November. This time around, Samsung allowed owners of S10-series devices in select markets to test-drive Android 10 as early as October, which means the company could take up to three months to complete this program. That's quite a long time, but on the bright side, bugs and major battery drain issues should be a lot easier to iron out before the "stable" updates actually begin to roll out.

Before getting too disappointed, you may also want to keep in mind the schedule discovered by SamMobile in the Samsung Members app applies solely to Israel. The Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 9 are slated to receive official Android 10 updates in the country in January, but other regions might be a little more fortunate... or less so. This is not a final timetable either, so basically, we don't know anything for certain.

A lot of April releases, followed by June and October waves of updates


As you can imagine, it's not easy to decipher the deadline of each device set for an Android 10 promotion in 2020 in Israel, but after spending a little time in Google Translate, we're fairly positive the Galaxy S9, S9+, A50, A70, and Galaxy Tab S6 are all scheduled for major official updates in April.

 

That sounds like a pretty decent turnaround for the two A-series mid-range handsets and Samsung's newest high-end slate, but it's going to be hard to explain S9 and S9 Plus owners why they need to wait three more months than Galaxy Note 9 users. Once again, though, nothing's final yet.

The same obviously goes for the likes of the Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab S5e, both of which should score Android 10 goodies in June 2020, followed by this year's mid-end Galaxy Tab A 8.0 and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 in October. Yup, Samsung is seriously making a plan to deliver the latest OS version to a couple of relatively new tablets almost a full 12 months down the line. And the sad thing is an October 2020 rollout for these budget-friendly Android slates actually doesn't sound all that bad if you think about it.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Apple-Watch-sleep-tracking-app-vs-cheap-smart-fitness-Band-5
Do the Apple Watch sleep tracking apps beat a $40 fitness bracelet?
samsung-galaxy-s11-5g-benchmark-scores-specs-performance
Galaxy S11 5G benchmark reveals impressive hardware, unimpressive performance (for now)
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-sales-forecasts-2020
The iPhone 12 and 5G might lead to a huge sales super cycle for Apple
Galaxy-S11-camera-specs-release-date-100-zoom
Galaxy S11 to offer crazy 100x Space Zoom camera, just as the 6.9" S11+
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
Strong-demand-will-result-in-a-doubling-of-AirPods-shipments-this-year
Strong demand will result in Apple AirPods shipments rising 100% this year
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-renders-leak
Samsung Galaxy S11 renders leak showing new design, five cameras

Popular stories

motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr
Free-iPhone-11-deal-at-T-Mobile-starts-this-Friday
Score a free Apple iPhone 11 with T-Mobile's Magenta Friday deal
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.