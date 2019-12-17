Verizon follows T-Mobile and Sprint in updating Galaxy S10 family to Android 10









Unfortunately, the state-of-the-art Galaxy S10 5G on the nation's largest wireless network is still stuck with Android 9.0 Pie and Google's October security patches, although we feel pretty confident that's also going to change relatively soon. In case you're wondering, all the other members of the ultra-high-end GS10 family are jumping directly to the December 1 Android security patch level in addition to the latest (and hopefully, smoothest) OS version.









The massive update includes everything from gesture improvements for a quicker and more intuitive navigation than ever to Smart Reply functionality recommending appropriate actions in apps like Google Maps and responses to messages, as well as a refreshed Camera UX, new Focus Mode, Live Transcribe, and loads of other big and small changes, some of which you can check out in action in Samsung's official One UI 2 introduction video above.





While it's certainly true that the second iteration of the company's latest Android skin is more focused on refinement than radical UI alterations, Samsung still undoubtedly deserves praise for how fast these updates have been developed, stabilized, and optimized. The same goes for Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint, which leaves AT&T as the only major US carrier keeping its Galaxy S10 users waiting longer than it might seem necessary. And now the race is on for what wireless service provider will be able to officially update the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ first.



