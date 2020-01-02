Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts receiving Android 10 update
The Galaxy Note 9 devices in Europe are equipped with Exynos chipsets, whereas the US models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The update that's now making its way to unlocked Note 9 units across Europe includes the December security patch and the new One UI 2.0.
In order to update Note 9 phones to Android 10, users will have to download around 1.9GB of data. It's worth mentioning that the availability of the update doesn't seem to be limited to those who have been enrolled in the beta program, a clear sign that this is the OTA update for the general public.
