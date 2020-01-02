Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts receiving Android 10 update

Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 02, 2020
It looks like Samsung is making the Note 9 its third flagship to receive the highly-anticipated Android 10 update. Up until now, the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series were the only ones upgraded to Android 10, but starting today, Note 9 is eligible for the update too.

A new report coming from Reddit confirms Samsung Galaxy Note 9 units in Germany have started to receive Android 10 updates. We don't know when exactly the update will arrive in the United States, but it might take a while.

The Galaxy Note 9 devices in Europe are equipped with Exynos chipsets, whereas the US models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. The update that's now making its way to unlocked Note 9 units across Europe includes the December security patch and the new One UI 2.0.

In order to update Note 9 phones to Android 10, users will have to download around 1.9GB of data. It's worth mentioning that the availability of the update doesn't seem to be limited to those who have been enrolled in the beta program, a clear sign that this is the OTA update for the general public.
