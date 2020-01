Sprint rolls out Android 10 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+

Sprint is the last major carrier in the US to release Android 10 updates for the Note 10 series. AT&T, T-Mobile , and Verizon launched similar updates for Note 10 and Note 10+ about two weeks ago, while the unlocked model got the Android 10 update in mid-December.If you've bought your Note 10/10+ phone from Sprint make sure you have enough free storage since this will be a fairly sizeable download. A screenshot obtained by AndroidPolice reveals the Android 10 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 /10+ weighs in at 2.3GB and includes the December security patch.Of course, One UI 2.0 is the most important improvements included in the update but expect other changes as well. The changelog also mentions that some apps may require manual updating, such as Calculator, Samsung Internet Browser , Samsung Health, and Samsung Notes.Along with the Sprint-bounded Galaxy Note 10/10+, the unlocked Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition received the Android 10 update too, probably with the same improvements included.Although Samsung isn't the fastest company to release Android 10, it's a pleasant surprise that many of the company's flagships such as the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series have already been updated to the latest version of the OS.