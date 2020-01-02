Sprint rolls out Android 10 update for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+
Of course, One UI 2.0 is the most important improvements included in the update but expect other changes as well. The changelog also mentions that some apps may require manual updating, such as Calculator, Samsung Internet Browser, Samsung Health, and Samsung Notes.
Along with the Sprint-bounded Galaxy Note 10/10+, the unlocked Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition received the Android 10 update too, probably with the same improvements included.
Although Samsung isn't the fastest company to release Android 10, it's a pleasant surprise that many of the company's flagships such as the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series have already been updated to the latest version of the OS.
