Rushing the Galaxy S26 to market due to the iPhone 17 would be a huge mistake for Samsung





This is a discussion that's happened essentially every year for... as long as I can remember, and while it's not invalid per se, it's sure beginning to resemble the story of the boy who cried wolf. Here's why:





Galaxy S25 , S25 Plus, S25 Ultra - January 22 announcement, February 3 release.





Galaxy S24 , S24 Plus, S24 Ultra - January 17 announcement, January 24 release.





Galaxy S23 , S23 Plus, S23 Ultra - February 1 announcement, February 17 release.





Galaxy S22 , S22 Plus, S22 Ultra - February 9 announcement, February 25 release.





Galaxy S21 , S21 Plus, S21 Ultra - January 14 announcement, January 29 release.





Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra - February 11 announcement, March 6 release.





So are you noticing a pattern yet, or should I keep going? Oh, you're not noticing anything relevant in Samsung's early-year flagship launch schedule since 2020? That might be because, and I know I'm going to blow your mind with my insight and expertise, there's really nothing to notice. No clear pattern, no five-year plan mapped out in advance, nada. Just a series of partially random and obviously partially related dates that make me confident in predicting...

The Galaxy S26 family will come out when it's ready





If there's something to learn from the Galaxy S25 Edge , it's that Samsung has reached a maturity point in the mobile industry allowing the tech giant to make the wise (and, often, tough) decisions without feeling the constant pressure of time. Maybe if that was true back in 2016, the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco wouldn't have taken place, but of course, that's a different discussion (as well as ancient history).









Galaxy S26 Similarly, I'm fairly certain that the company will take all the time it ends to execute itsseries vision as it's currently planned. I'm obviously not talking years here, but if the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra's sequels will require a few extra weeks of development for any reason, I believe Samsung is mature enough to do everything it takes to come as close as possible to (commercial) perfection.





Do I think there's a chance the S26 trio could see daylight in December 2025? Well, nothing is impossible in today's smartphone market, but because said product development is still far from over, I'm definitely not going to buy any rumor pointing at such an early launch for a good few more months.

Samsung should pay the iPhone 17 no mind





The product names (or rather their numbers) might be different every year, but the general story is the same. "Samsung wants to release the Galaxy Sx earlier than usual to better compete with the iPhone xx."









Whether or not something like that has ever been considered as an important scheduling factor by Samsung Mobile's head honchos, I strongly feel it shouldn't (and hope it will not) enter the equation this time around.



While Samsung is not exactly setting the world on fire with the sales of its high-end smartphones , the same can actually be said (more or less) about Apple as well . Both companies are struggling (at least by their very high standards), which is why they should both focus on making their devices as good as they can be without looking so much in their respective rival's backyard.









and a Galaxy S26 series release and not anticipate a potential disaster. That's right, I just wrote 800 words to convince you that a "normal" launch in January (or even February) 2026 would be the best news we can receive in the coming months. Anything else could prove to be a near-fatal strategic error. Don't quote me on that. Besides, between the One UI 7 rollout fiasco of the last few months and a more-expansive-than-ever foldable portfolio , Samsung clearly has too much on its plate to even think about an earlyseries release and not anticipate a potential disaster. That's right, I just wrote 800 words to convince you that a "normal" launch in January (or even February) 2026 would be the best news we can receive in the coming months. Anything else could prove to be a near-fatal strategic error. Don't quote me on that.