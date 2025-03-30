Different look at the data shows Galaxy S24 series outshipped Galaxy S25 on a daily basis



Whatever little changes Samsung made to its 2025 flagship line have paid off extraordinarily well for the company, at least at first glance. Data from Hana Securities, an investment firm located in Seoul, South Korea, was posted on X by leaker @Jukanlosreve . The tweet noted that last month Samsung generated smartphone sales of 19.03 million units. While this was a 3% drop off from January, it was a 15% improvement over the sales rung up last February.





Galaxy S25 Ultra alone had 79% more units delivered than all three of the Galaxy S24 line combined. Inside Samsung headquarters executives must have been walking around with huge smiles on their faces. The Galaxy S24 lines tallied shipments of 1.42 million units during its first month of availability which means that the latest flagship series had more than three times the number of shipments as its predecessor. Thealone had 79% more units delivered than all three of theline combined.





By the way, the breakdown for last year's first month of shipments came to 320,000 units for the S24, 270,000 units for the S24+, and 830,000 phones for the S24 Ultra. Yup, it sure seems that the Galaxy S25 series had the Galaxy S24 line beat. But hold on.







Strangely enough, because of the difference in selling days year-over-year, if one were to calculate the daily number of phones shipped after the pre-order period , the Galaxy S24 line would beat out the Galaxy S25 series by a count of 240,000 phones shipped daily to 180,000. Part of the reason for this surprising breakdown of the numbers is that the Galaxy S25 series pre-order period ended January 25th and the official release came on January 31st of this year. This compares to the February 3rd closing date for Galaxy S24 pre-orders and a release date of February 7th.



This means that there were fewer pre-order days last year which pushed more Galaxy S24 sales out of the pre-order period allowing the S24 series to come out ahead with a higher average number of units shipped per day for the first month following the end of the pre-order period. Looking at the shipment numbers this way indicates that the Galaxy S24 line had more demand than the Galaxy S25 after the rush to pre-order the phones.





