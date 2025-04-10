Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Flip FE production plans suggest all three phones are nigh

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Z Flip 7

Z Flip 7





The processor choice for each of the three models has also been a key point of contention in the rumor mill for the last few months, and while it certainly doesn't put anything in stone, The processor choice for each of the three models has also been a key point of contention in the rumor mill for the last few months, and while it certainly doesn't put anything in stone, a new Korean media report touches on that topic, as well as Samsung's possible initial production targets.

Will the Z Flip FE prove more successful than the Z Fold 7?





Galaxy Z Fold 7 That's apparently a decent possibility that the makers of the two handsets are taking into consideration when gunning for a 160,000 unit production run in the second quarter for theand 170,000 as far as the Z Flip FE is concerned.





If both those numbers sound low, that's mainly because the year's second quarter ends in June and Samsung is widely expected to hold its next Unpacked event no earlier than July. The "regular" Z Flip 7 , meanwhile, is projected to be manufactured in 240,000 copies to begin with, so clearly, Samsung doesn't think its first-of-a-kind budget-friendly foldable will outsell the non-FE version.





Depending on the initial consumer reception, the rapport between these figures could obviously change when they're boosted down the line, so if you end up liking the Galaxy Z Flip FE more than its higher-end sibling after their commercial debut, Samsung might adjust the two's production (and that of the Z Fold 7 ) accordingly.





Said production, mind you, is tipped to kick off at some point next month, which essentially "confirms" a joint July announcement. The exact date is still hard to guess, and in fact, it may not have been decided yet. After all, there's a lot of economic uncertainty in the world right now that's impacting the mobile industry in many different ways, and even before Trump started the whole tariff spectacle, Samsung reportedly revised its launch plans for another high-profile product at the last minute.

Is the Exynos 2500 back in play?

















Z Flip 7 It's difficult to say at this time what Samsung will ultimately do with its three foldable devices this year, but the most likely scenario (at least in my opinion) is that thewill indeed come rocking the brand-new Exynos 2500 processor and the Z Flip FE will settle for an older and humbler Exynos 2400e.



Recommended Stories

Galaxy Z Flip 7 Z Fold 7 , meanwhile, is expected to be released in four color options, none of which is currently named. One final juicy tidbit rumored today is a snazzy "Coral Red" colorway for... either theor Z Flip FE. That's not something you see on a Samsung foldable very often, and it could definitely make an already stunning design pop even more. The, meanwhile, is expected to be released in four color options, none of which is currently named.