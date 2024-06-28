



Thin is in!





This may seem like an eternity ago, but there was a time when smartphone manufacturers were chasing largely meaningless thinness records, cranking out ridiculous-looking devices with depth numbers of below 7, 6, or even 5mm... and matching battery capacity scores.





Fortunately for the mobile industry as a whole and (especially) consumers, those days are over, and most companies are now primarily focused on striking the best possible balance between product thinness, reduced weight, and great battery life.













This is by no means etched in stone with so much time left until Samsung actually starts producing the S25 series, but if it does prove accurate, it could totally shatter any hopes you may have had of seeing the aforementioned 5,000mAh battery size go up.





The S24 Ultra has already pulled off a pretty amazing engineering feat by retaining the S23 Ultra 's 5,000mAh cell capacity while trimming some of the fat to go down from 8.9mm depth and a weight of 234 grams to 8.6mm and 232 grams.





maybe keeping the 5,000mAh battery size unchanged and no words (and no theories) just yet on the weight front. At this point, it feels like the best we can hope for is a repeat of that design achievement, with a slightly thinner Galaxy S25 Ultra keeping the 5,000mAh battery size unchanged and no words (and no theories) just yet on the weight front.





That could prove underwhelming (to say the least) for hardcore Samsung fans dreaming of a big battery endurance upgrade, but on the other hand, we're sure many of you will appreciate the S25 Ultra's reduced thickness for its obvious style and maneuverability benefits.

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs the competition







OnePlus 13 thickness hasn't been mentioned by any reliable leakers or tipsters yet, but with the Thethickness hasn't been mentioned by any reliable leakers or tipsters yet, but with the OnePlus 12 measuring 9.2mm and featuring a 5,400mAh battery, it's safe to assume the handset's sequel will not rival the expected 8.4mm profile of the Galaxy S25 Ultra













Of course, the iPhone 17 Slim (if real) is likely 15 months or so away, not exactly counting as a direct Galaxy S25 Ultra rival for arguably the most essential part of its commercial run. Still, it's undeniably important to view Samsung's flagship design revisions through the larger lens of the mobile industry as a whole. Ultimately, it's up to everyday consumers like you to decide if the company is following or setting the right trends or not.