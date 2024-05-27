Samsung is now tipped to upgrade not one but two of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's four cameras
While Samsung is almost certainly preparing for a jam-packed product launch event in Paris in less than two months, most of the media attention around upcoming Galaxy devices appears to have already shifted from the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 to the much more distant S25 family.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra in particular is making headline after headline nowadays... despite it evidently being way too early to have any guarantees on the specs and capabilities of Samsung's next non-foldable super-flagship.
As if to prove that point, the same generally well-connected tipster that debunked a triple rear-facing camera rumor earlier this month while suggesting the four snappers on the S25 Ultra's back could end up being virtually identical to the ones on the S24 Ultra is today... contradicting himself.
More megapixels, same optical zoom skills
While Ice Universe continues to believe the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with four imaging sensors on its back rather than the three rumored a few weeks ago, the leaker's revised social media expectations now also include a couple of very significant hardware upgrades.
Specifically, it's possible (although still far from etched in stone) that the S24 Ultra's secondary 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom functionality will gain no less than 40 megapixels while keeping the zooming capabilities unchanged for the S25 Ultra.
A 50MP telephoto camera would definitely allow Samsung's "next big thing" to better compete against Google's Pixel 8 Pro, which rocks a 48MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom in addition to a 50MP primary and 48MP tertiary ultra-wide-angle snapper.
The ultra-wide-angle lens on the S25 Ultra's back, by the way, could also jump from 12 to 50 megapixels, while the main camera and the 5x optical zoom-supporting periscope telephoto lens are expected to stay largely unchanged at 200 and 50MP respectively.
All in all, it's hard not to get excited at the sight (and the thought) of a 200 + 50 + 50 + 50MP quad rear-facing camera system. Of course, impressive megapixel counts are not always representative of a remarkable real-world photography experience, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra is already undoubtedly one of the best cameraphones in the world with a 200 + 10 + 50 + 12MP setup, so there's no way its upgraded sequel will not prove to be even better, both in theory and in practice.
What other major upgrades should we expect?
That, our gentle readers, is a million billion-dollar question Ice Universe is in no position to answer at the moment (either on Weibo or X) with anything other than educated guesses and largely unfounded speculation.
If you don't like that sort of thing... then why did you bother clicking on this story in the first place? After all, the Galaxy S25 series is almost certainly still roughly eight months away from an official announcement, which means Samsung itself may not have decided on the Ultra's final design or specifications yet.
What seems (more or less) certain is that the 6.8-inch screen size will not change one bit, and if you ask us, the same is very likely to happen with the 5,000mAh battery capacity. One important field where Samsung is all but guaranteed to be working on key improvements is artificial intelligence, although it's obviously too early to speculate on the exact nature of said new AI features and technologies.
Then you have your customary annual processing power upgrades, which might be a little more significant than usual this time around, and... well, that's about all we can discuss right now without fearing time will prove us horribly wrong.
