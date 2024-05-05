Analyst sees changes coming to iPhone next year including the introduction of the iPhone 17 Slim

Pu says in his note that the screen sizes for the iPhone 17 line will look like this:

Phone 17: 6.1-inch display.

iPhone 17 Slim: 6.6-inch display.

iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3-inch display.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch display.

All four models, says Pu, will sport a "more complex" aluminum build although the iPhone 17 Pro Max will still be made using titanium and will have a smaller Dynamic Island while the feature will keep the current design on the remaining three models. The smaller Dynamic Island on the iPhone 17 Pro Max will depend on the use of metalens technology for the proximity sensor and the same technology could be used to reduce the Face ID sensor on the top-of-the-line 2025 iPhone model.





Pu says that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim will be equipped with 8GB of RAM and will be powered by the A18 or A19 chipset. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature 12GB of RAM and will be powered by the A19 Pro chipset. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus carry 6GB of RAM while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max feature 8GB of RAM. All four iPhone 16 models will be equipped with 8GB of RAM this year before differentiation returns in 2025.



