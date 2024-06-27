Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Galaxy S25 Ultra could see Samsung bring back a familiar design

By
0comments
Galaxy S25 Ultra tipped to have a "really rounded" design
Late last year, it was reported that Samsung had tasked Ilhwan Lee, the Design Team Leader of the MX (Mobile eXperience) unit with refreshing the design of the Galaxy S25 series. One of the changes that is seemingly confirmed is a new design for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a flat screen and sharp edges. While this design may make the look the phone look sleek and refined, it also makes it a little uncomfortable to hold, as the angular corners dig into your palms.

While not everyone may have a problem with this design, some users, including insider and vocal critic of Samsung, Ice Universe do. The issue will be taken care of with the next generation, with Ice claiming that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a rounded design.



The tipster is pretty confident about the scoop and has also added that the phone will continue supporting the S Pen stylus.

The pointy edges gave the Galaxy S24 Ultra a Galaxy Note-like personality, but we guess as long as the new design makes the new phone more comfortable to use, no one is going to complain about not having boxy edges.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra also had curved corners, but with Ice implying that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's edges will be really rounded, we wonder if it will be Pixel 8a-level round.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is also rumored to feature two new cameras, including a new 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 50MP telephoto unit.

Samsung has allegedly run into some problems with its 3nm process and it's being speculated that the Exynos 2500 won't be ready in time for the Galaxy S25 series' unveiling. The South Korean giant is reportedly thinking about using a MediaTek chip for some Galaxy S25 models, but we think the Ultra model will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in all regions.

The superior chip may make the Ultra model more expensive though, which might be hard to swallow after a $100 hike this year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless