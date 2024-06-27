Galaxy S25 Ultra could see Samsung bring back a familiar design
Late last year, it was reported that Samsung had tasked Ilhwan Lee, the Design Team Leader of the MX (Mobile eXperience) unit with refreshing the design of the Galaxy S25 series. One of the changes that is seemingly confirmed is a new design for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a flat screen and sharp edges. While this design may make the look the phone look sleek and refined, it also makes it a little uncomfortable to hold, as the angular corners dig into your palms.
The tipster is pretty confident about the scoop and has also added that the phone will continue supporting the S Pen stylus.
The pointy edges gave the Galaxy S24 Ultra a Galaxy Note-like personality, but we guess as long as the new design makes the new phone more comfortable to use, no one is going to complain about not having boxy edges.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra also had curved corners, but with Ice implying that the Galaxy S25 Ultra's edges will be really rounded, we wonder if it will be Pixel 8a-level round.
Samsung has allegedly run into some problems with its 3nm process and it's being speculated that the Exynos 2500 won't be ready in time for the Galaxy S25 series' unveiling. The South Korean giant is reportedly thinking about using a MediaTek chip for some Galaxy S25 models, but we think the Ultra model will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in all regions.
The superior chip may make the Ultra model more expensive though, which might be hard to swallow after a $100 hike this year.
