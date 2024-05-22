Is it a new iPhone Slim or should we expect a slimmer iPhone 17 Pro Max next year?

*Header image: renders of the iPhone 16 series (Image Source - PhoneArena)

The iPhone 17 Pro Max may need a design change... and lose some weight





iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPad Pro M4 strategy for the iPhone 17 Pro Max?



Apple had loads of surprises this year with its iPad event. Alongside gorgeous OLED screens and a new Apple Pencil, the iPad Pros got a huge design improvement. They got slimmer. In fact, Apple itself said during the event that the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 is the slimmest Apple product ever.





One issue arises: Apple has done a "separate iPhone" thing before

The rumored "iPhone Slim/iPhone Ultra" strategy draws parallels to the iPhone X back in 2017. At the time, Apple released the regular iPhone 8 (which, by the way, I proudly carried as a daily driver until 2022) and 8 Plus. And then, as a "separate iPhone", something not seen in the series thus far, Cupertino launched the iPhone X (redesigned, Face ID introduced).





In 2017, the iPhone X came at the ten-year anniversary of the iPhone. It marks a new generation, a new direction, and realizes a vision.





— Jony Ive, Apple's chief design offer at the time, Apple, 2017



Also, with the iPhone X, Apple offered separate solutions to different buyers. Before that, we had one premium iPhone (or a big and a smaller version of it). Now, we have four though, so plenty of choices for buyers. If Apple were to release four iPhone 17 models and an Ultra, that could start to become complicated to buyers. Also, if Apple released 3 "regular" iPhones and a 4th, slim iPhone, that'd also seem strange, in my opinion. And Apple is all about simplicity, isn't it?







iPhone Slim? Slim iPhone 17 Pro Max?





