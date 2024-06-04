New OnePlus 13 leak reveals a bigger battery and flatter screen, but there's a potential tradeoff

OnePlus 12 | Image credit: PhoneArena

While the loss of wireless charging would be disappointing for some, the trade-off could be worth it for others. With a 6,000mAh battery and the rumored 100W wired charging, thecould still offer a convenient and rapid charging experience, even without the wireless option. Ultimately, the importance of wireless charging varies for different users, and some might prioritize the extended battery life over the convenience of wireless charging.It's important to note that these are still early rumors, and the final specifications of thecould differ. We'll have to wait for official announcements from OnePlus to confirm these details. However, if these leaks are accurate, thecould be shaping up to be an interesting and potentially polarizing device.