New OnePlus 13 leak reveals a bigger battery and flatter screen, but there's a potential tradeoff

OnePlus 12 | Image credit: PhoneArena

The OnePlus 12, a strong contender for the best smartphone of 2024, has barely had time to settle in, and we're already getting a glimpse of what its successor might offer. A recent leak suggests the OnePlus 13 could bring some exciting changes, but it might not be all good news for everyone.

One of the most notable changes could be the switch to a flat display. Unlike the curved screens of the OnePlus 12 and 12R, the OnePlus 13 is rumored to have a "straight screen." While some may miss the aesthetics of a curved display, this change would likely be welcomed by those who find them less ergonomic. Curved screens can be prone to accidental touches and may not be as comfortable to hold for extended periods.

Another potential upgrade is a massive 6,000mAh battery, a significant jump from the 5,400mAh battery in the OnePlus 12. If true, this could translate to truly exceptional battery life, potentially exceeding two days on a single charge. With the expected efficiency improvements from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, the OnePlus 13 could be a battery life champion.

However, this impressive battery life might come at a cost. The same leak suggests that the OnePlus 13 might ditch wireless charging. This could be a controversial decision, especially since OnePlus reintroduced wireless charging with the OnePlus 12 after omitting it from the OnePlus 11. The reason for this potential removal is unclear, but it could be related to the space constraints of the larger battery.

New OnePlus 13 leak reveals a bigger battery and flatter screen, but there&#039;s a potential tradeoff
The OnePlus 13 may sacrifice wireless charging for a bigger battery and more ergonomic screen | Image credit: PhoneArena

While the loss of wireless charging would be disappointing for some, the trade-off could be worth it for others. With a 6,000mAh battery and the rumored 100W wired charging, the OnePlus 13 could still offer a convenient and rapid charging experience, even without the wireless option. Ultimately, the importance of wireless charging varies for different users, and some might prioritize the extended battery life over the convenience of wireless charging.

It's important to note that these are still early rumors, and the final specifications of the OnePlus 13 could differ. We'll have to wait for official announcements from OnePlus to confirm these details. However, if these leaks are accurate, the OnePlus 13 could be shaping up to be an interesting and potentially polarizing device.
