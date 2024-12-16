Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra color palette leaks out in unprecedented detail
While the details on arguably the most intriguing new phone Samsung is preparing to release over the next few months are still pretty scarce, the second most exciting future member of the Galaxy S25 family is becoming more and more transparent by the day.
Showcased on video for a few short but revealing seconds a couple of weeks back, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has made many headlines of late related to many different features, components, and characteristics, including camera specs, storage and memory options, colors, and... more colors.
Any questions that may have felt unanswered or unclear on that latter front are straightened out today thanks to display industry analyst and leaker extraordinaire Ross Young. Not only do we now know the names of all seven expected S25 Ultra color options, but they're also ordered by "volume" in Young's latest tweet X post, which means you can already start thinking what version might fit your cosmetic and availability preferences best.
Four standard hues, three online-exclusive shades
- Titanium Black;
- Titanium Silver Blue;
- Titanium Gray;
- Titanium White Silver;
- Titanium Jet Black;
- Titanium Jade Green;
- Titanium Pink Gold.
Just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to go on sale widely in four main colorways, with Samsung additionally taking online-only orders stateside for another three models. But there will be plenty of differences between this year's S24 Ultra and its 2025 sequel when looking at the chromatic nitty-gritty.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available primarily in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow shades, which essentially means that Samsung is planning to replace violet and yellow with silver blue and white silver hues for the main S25 Ultra palette.
Titanium Yellow is one of the S24 Ultra colorways its sequel will reportedly not retain. | Image Credit -- Samsung
The online-exclusive S24 Ultra colors currently include Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange, so the latter two will likely be swapped for jet black and pink gold flavors, while the green option looks set for a name change and little else.
All in all, it's certainly nice to see Samsung constantly try new things in the chromatic department as far as its Android flagships are concerned, even though it is a bit disappointing that such bold colorways as violet, yellow, and orange are reportedly going away.
On the bright side, that "White Silver" (or Whitesilver) version with an ivory rear cover and silver frame sure sounds exciting and potentially very eye-catching, and the same goes for a "Titanium Silver Blue" model that will presumably combine two colors of its own in a similar way.
What about the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus?
While Ross Young has no new information to share on the other members of the fast-approaching S25 trio today, you can go back on our website less than two months and find out (almost) everything there is to know about the color options of the Ultra's little brothers.
These are the expected green and blue shades of the S25 and S25 Plus. | Image Credit -- Tarun Vats on X
The "vanilla" Galaxy S25 is expected to come in Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green flavors, with the S25 Plus colorways likely to include Midnight Black, Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green shades.
That's probably an incomplete but most likely not inaccurate list, with a couple of limited-edition models staying under wraps for the time being. The S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are virtually guaranteed to see daylight next month, so the very few question marks still standing will... not be standing much longer. Don't forget that the Galaxy S25 Slim is rumored to arrive several months later, which means that it's way too early to talk about its prospective color options.
