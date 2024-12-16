Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra color palette leaks out in unprecedented detail









Not only do we now know the names of all seven expected S25 Ultra color options, but they're also ordered by "volume" in Young's latest X post, which means you can already start thinking what version might fit your cosmetic and availability preferences best.

Four standard hues, three online-exclusive shades





Titanium Black;

Titanium Silver Blue;

Titanium Gray;

Titanium White Silver;

Titanium Jet Black;

Titanium Jade Green;

Titanium Pink Gold.



Galaxy S25 Ultra Just like its predecessor, theis expected to go on sale widely in four main colorways, with Samsung additionally taking online-only orders stateside for another three models. But there will be plenty of differences between this year's S24 Ultra and its 2025 sequel when looking at the chromatic nitty-gritty.





Samsung is planning to replace violet and yellow with silver blue and white silver hues for the main S25 Ultra palette. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available primarily in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow shades, which essentially means thatis planning to replace violet and yellow with silver blue and white silver hues for the main S25 Ultra palette.









The online-exclusive S24 Ultra colors currently include Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange, so the latter two will likely be swapped for jet black and pink gold flavors, while the green option looks set for a name change and little else.



All in all, it's certainly nice to see Samsung constantly try new things in the chromatic department as far as its Android flagships are concerned, even though it is a bit disappointing that such bold colorways as violet, yellow, and orange are reportedly going away.





On the bright side, that "White Silver" (or Whitesilver) version with an ivory rear cover and silver frame sure sounds exciting and potentially very eye-catching, and the same goes for a "Titanium Silver Blue" model that will presumably combine two colors of its own in a similar way.

What about the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus?





While Ross Young has no new information to share on the other members of the fast-approaching S25 trio today, you can go back on our website less than two months and find out (almost) everything there is to know about the color options of the Ultra's little brothers









Galaxy S25 The "vanilla"is expected to come in Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green flavors, with the S25 Plus colorways likely to include Midnight Black, Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green shades.



