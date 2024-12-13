New Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra color gets detailed





The Galaxy S25 Ultra will undoubtedly be a beast when it comes to specs, what with the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 4) processor, 200MP Samsung HP2 main camera, 10x periscope zoom and a larger 5x zoom camera sensor, not to mention that it will finally join the ranks of flagships with 16GB of RAM.





One area where the S25 Ultra won't see many changes, though, is the design and outer appearance. Samsung is reportedly saving its large design overhaul for the Galaxy S26 series, which on top of that will be powered by an Exynos 2600 processor, rather than a Snapdragon unit, so 2025 will be a transitional year when it comes to the looks of its flagship Galaxy S line of handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra color called Whitesilver for a reason





Samsung will, however, make its flagship look different from the rest of the pack by toying around with the stock S25 color options. Granted, it will reportedly feature some orthodox hues like black and white, but the beauty of it will be in the details.





Apparently, the previously reported light version will have a white front and back, with a silver frame in the middle, and Samsung will call this Galaxy S25 Ultra color combo Titanium Whitesilver indeed:





100% accurate news. Among the four conventional colors of S25 Ultra, there are white, white back + silver middle frame.

Official name: Titanium Whitesilver.

Very beautiful！ — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 13, 2024



Given that the official Galaxy S24 Ultra colors currently stand as Titanium Yellow, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Orange (online unlocked version exclusive from Samsung.com), a Titanium Green and Titanium Blue exclusives, adding a Titanium Whitesilver version to the mix is sure to shake things up.





As you can see from its predecessor's available palette, there aren't many basic colors it is available in for those users who prefer cleaner, classier basic hues like black or white. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is allegedly going to rectify this omission, and come in a pure Titanium Whitesilver with a framing contrast added for extra pizzazz.