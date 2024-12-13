New Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra color gets detailed

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra release timeframe is fast approaching, and Samsung is expected to announce the S25 series Unpacked announcement event soon, so we are getting more and more detail about its 2025 flagship.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will undoubtedly be a beast when it comes to specs, what with the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 4) processor, 200MP Samsung HP2 main camera, 10x periscope zoom and a larger 5x zoom camera sensor, not to mention that it will finally join the ranks of flagships with 16GB of RAM.

One area where the S25 Ultra won't see many changes, though, is the design and outer appearance. Samsung is reportedly saving its large design overhaul for the Galaxy S26 series, which on top of that will be powered by an Exynos 2600 processor, rather than a Snapdragon unit, so 2025 will be a transitional year when it comes to the looks of its flagship Galaxy S line of handsets.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra color called Whitesilver for a reason


Samsung will, however, make its flagship look different from the rest of the pack by toying around with the stock S25 color options. Granted, it will reportedly feature some orthodox hues like black and white, but the beauty of it will be in the details. 

Apparently, the previously reported light version will have a white front and back, with a silver frame in the middle, and Samsung will call this Galaxy S25 Ultra color combo Titanium Whitesilver indeed:


Given that the official Galaxy S24 Ultra colors currently stand as Titanium Yellow, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Orange (online unlocked version exclusive from Samsung.com), a Titanium Green and Titanium Blue exclusives, adding a Titanium Whitesilver version to the mix is sure to shake things up.

As you can see from its predecessor's available palette, there aren't many basic colors it is available in for those users who prefer cleaner, classier basic hues like black or white. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is allegedly going to rectify this omission, and come in a pure Titanium Whitesilver with a framing contrast added for extra pizzazz.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.webp
Daniel Petrov Senior News Writer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

