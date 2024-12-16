Samsung's initial Galaxy S25 Slim production goal may not be very ambitious

S25 Slim





To my knowledge, this is the first time a reputable source is trying to offer a look behind the scenes of the company's Galaxy S25 Slim development work, calling for an initial production plan that sounds like a drop in the otherwise vast ocean of the S25 series.

Are you ready for a limited Galaxy S25 Special Edition?





The S25 Slim name always felt like a placeholder to anyone the least bit familiar with Samsung's traditional brand strategy, I believe it is time we start referring to this device as the S25 SE (aka Special Edition).





That's 3 million for the entire world, mind you, or at least the currently unknown global markets where the "S25 Slim" will eventually be released in.









3 million, of course, is a much higher number than the 400,000 or so Galaxy Z Fold SE units put up for sale so far in Korea, but it's also way lower than the typical 30 to 35 million production runs of new Galaxy S-series devices of the last few years.



The reason why Samsung is setting such a conservative goal for this entirely new type of ultra-high-end smartphone is pretty obvious, especially with rumors of super-advanced cameras making us fearful of just how insanely expensive the Galaxy S25 Slim could prove to be.





The tech giant wants to see what your reaction is to a crazy thin and lightweight phone with state-of-the-art specs and a fitting price tag before producing more copies than it can sell. That's definitely a sound business plan that can hopefully be revised if the S25 Slim does end up being hugely popular during its initial commercial run.

A familiar screen size and a lot of question marks





If you're expecting me to list a bunch of possible Galaxy S25 Slim specifications now, I'm afraid I'll have to bitterly disappoint you. That's because many details are still under wraps, and the few that are currently "known"... are naturally not etched in stone either.





What's almost guaranteed is that the S25 Slim will share a screen size of around 6.7 inches with both the S25 Plus and this year's S24 Plus. More specifically, multiple insiders expect the number to sit at exactly 6.66 inches, compared to the 6.16-inch display size of the "vanilla" S25 and the 6.86-inch S25 Ultra.









Curiously enough, no semi-credible source has even attempted to guess the exact thickness (or rather thinness) of the Galaxy S25 Slim, leaving us scratching our heads and wondering just how low the 7.7mm profile of the S24 Plus, for instance, can go. 7mm? 6.5? 6mm?! We'll see...




