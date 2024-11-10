Latest renders show Galaxy S25 Ultra in four rumored colors with less imposing "softer" design
Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in all four rumored colors. | Image credit-Technizo Concept
A tweet from Technizo Concept reveals the latest renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and as expected, the one major design change that we saw on dummy units for the phone shows up in these renders. That is the move from the sharp 90-degree corners found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and past Ultra models to a softer, rounder design for the upcoming version of Samsung's top-of-the-line flagship model.
The renders reveal what the phone will look like in each of the four color options that are expected, Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver. With the rounder shoulders on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the device certainly seems less imposing than the Galaxy S24 Ultra which sports the sharp, angular, 90-degree corners. The new look bears a resemblance to the Galaxy Note 20 which was the last Galaxy Note model.
Render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Note the rounded corners. | Image credit-Technizo Concept
The edges of the Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly remain flat although they could be slightly rounded near the corners in order to make the phone easier to hold. Compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be a little taller, narrower, and thinner than the current model. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra weighs in at 162.3 mm x 79 mm x 8.6 mm, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly measure 162.82 mm x 77.65 mm x 8.25 mm.
Render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra really shows off the rounded corners. | Image credit-Technizo Concept
Besides the new design, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered by the powerful new Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor (AP). According to a leak, there will be one variant of the device that will be equipped with 16GB of RAM. Leaker Ice Universe says that the display on the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will have improved viewing angles, brightness, and color accuracy.
Render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's rear panel including the camera array. | Image credit-Technizo Concept
The Galaxy S25 Ultra display could use the same M14 material found on the OLED panel used on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, some leakers disagree and say that Samsung will continue to use the M13 material deployed on the display of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra , along with the rest of the Galaxy S25 line, will be the first phones offered by Samsung to use Android's seamless A/B software updates. The series is expected to be introduced in January around the same time that Samsung releases One UI 7/Android 15 for compatible devices.
