Latest renders show Galaxy S25 Ultra in four rumored colors with less imposing "softer" design

Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in all four rumored colors. | Image credit-Technizo Concept









The renders reveal what the phone will look like in each of the four color options that are expected, Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver. With the rounder shoulders on the Galaxy S25 Ultra , the device certainly seems less imposing than the Galaxy S24 Ultra which sports the sharp, angular, 90-degree corners. The new look bears a resemblance to the Galaxy Note 20 which was the last Galaxy Note model.









The edges of the Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly remain flat although they could be slightly rounded near the corners in order to make the phone easier to hold. Compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra , the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be a little taller, narrower, and thinner than the current model. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra weighs in at 162.3 mm x 79 mm x 8.6 mm, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will reportedly measure 162.82 mm x 77.65 mm x 8.25 mm.











Besides the new design, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered by the powerful new Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor (AP). According to a leak, there will be one variant of the device that will be equipped with 16GB of RAM. Leaker Ice Universe says that the display on the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra will have improved viewing angles, brightness, and color accuracy.











Galaxy S25 Ultra display could use the same M14 material found on the OLED panel used on the Galaxy S24 Ultra .

Thedisplay could use the same M14 material found on the OLED panel used on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max . However, some leakers disagree and say that Samsung will continue to use the M13 material deployed on the display of the



