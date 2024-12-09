Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs leak out

Samsung Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Galaxy S25 series announcement is fast approaching, and we will soon know if the rumors about the specs and design of the 2025 Samsung flagships will hold water in the end. 

While the processing power was up in the air until the last possible moment, as Samsung was reluctant to pay north of $200 to Qualcomm for its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but ultimately had no choice, the all-important camera details were only painted in broad strokes. Until now.

Thanks to the appearance of the most important member of the S25 family in the Camera FV-5 database, we now know what the US version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, denoted as SM-S938U, will carry in terms of camera sensor and lens combo.

Samsung S25 Ultra camera specs


The main camera of the S25 Ultra will apparently retain the impressive 200MP Samsung HP2 sensor, as the Camera FV-5 database entry unearthed by 91Mobiles confirms without spilling the beans on the ultrawide and telephoto cameras.

According to the listing, the sensor will churn out 12.5MP photos with the 16-in-1 pixel binning feature that improves detail and low-light performance. That particular Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera carries a sensor with 4080 X 3060 virtual pixels resolution and electronic image stabilization, while the lens with f/1.7 aperture carries the equivalent of a 23.2mm focal length.

Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs. | Image credit – FV-5/91Mobiles

Given the aperture, these should be the specs of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's wide-angle camera, as its lens apparently hasn't undergone changes compared to what is on its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The new flagship Ultra of Samsung should then be able to take great shots with a rich amount of detail. Moreover, just as any other flagship phone maker next year, Samsung is expected to take good advantage of the artificial intelligence capabilities of the new crop of chips that will power them, so the camera algorithms might receive an extra computational photography boost that will bring about new features such as deblurring, or better object separation in portrait shots.
