Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs leak out





While the processing power was up in the air until the last possible moment, as Samsung was reluctant to pay north of $200 to Qualcomm for its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but ultimately had no choice, the all-important camera details were only painted in broad strokes. Until now.





Thanks to the appearance of the most important member of the S25 family in the Camera FV-5 database, we now know what the US version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra , denoted as SM-S938U, will carry in terms of camera sensor and lens combo.





Samsung S25 Ultra camera specs

The main camera of the S25 Ultra will apparently retain the impressive 200MP Samsung HP2 sensor, as the Camera FV-5 database entry unearthed by The main camera of the S25 Ultra will apparently retain the impressive 200MP Samsung HP2 sensor, as the Camera FV-5 database entry unearthed by 91Mobiles confirms without spilling the beans on the ultrawide and telephoto cameras.

According to the listing, the sensor will churn out 12.5MP photos with the 16-in-1 pixel binning feature that improves detail and low-light performance. That particular Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera carries a sensor with 4080 X 3060 virtual pixels resolution and electronic image stabilization, while the lens with f/1.7 aperture carries the equivalent of a 23.2mm focal length.

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 's wide-angle camera, as its lens apparently hasn't undergone changes compared to what is on its predecessor, the Given the aperture, these should be the specs of the's wide-angle camera, as its lens apparently hasn't undergone changes compared to what is on its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The new flagship Ultra of Samsung should then be able to take great shots with a rich amount of detail. Moreover, just as any other flagship phone maker next year, Samsung is expected to take good advantage of the artificial intelligence capabilities of the new crop of chips that will power them, so the camera algorithms might receive an extra computational photography boost that will bring about new features such as deblurring, or better object separation in portrait shots.