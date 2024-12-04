This is your first real-world look at Galaxy S25 Ultra colors
Like previous years, Samsung is unable to do anything to prevent Galaxy S25 Ultra leaks as the rumored January 22 unveiling date inches closer. Not long ago, someone uploaded a video of the unreleased phone, and now, a leak provides us the first real glimpse at the phone's colors.
While we have seen plenty of Galaxy S25 Ultra renders so far, today's leak is perhaps the most accurate depiction of the hues it will be available in. A few days ago, leaked photos of SIM card tray replacement parts revealed the color options for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. Today, SIM card trays made for the Galaxy S25 Ultrahave popped up online.
While colorways definitely factor into the purchase decision, what everyone is looking forward to the most is the alleged updated design, which will see the phone abandon its sharp corners for subtly curved edges. The device is also rumored to have flat sides. Both these changes will not only give a refined look to the device but also make it more comfortable to hold.
The design changes are far from the only things that will make the phone exciting and increase its chances of making it to the best phones list. It's tipped to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which will be flanked by 16GB of RAM. Other than that, the handset is also expected to feature a new 50MP ultrawide camera.
While we have seen plenty of Galaxy S25 Ultra renders so far, today's leak is perhaps the most accurate depiction of the hues it will be available in. A few days ago, leaked photos of SIM card tray replacement parts revealed the color options for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. Today, SIM card trays made for the Galaxy S25 Ultrahave popped up online.
According to the leaked images, the phone will be available in the following hues: Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gold, and Titanium Silver. More colors - namely Titanium Jade Green and Titanium Pink Gold - will likely be available online, but the aforementioned colors are likely the standard shades.
While colorways definitely factor into the purchase decision, what everyone is looking forward to the most is the alleged updated design, which will see the phone abandon its sharp corners for subtly curved edges. The device is also rumored to have flat sides. Both these changes will not only give a refined look to the device but also make it more comfortable to hold.
The design changes are far from the only things that will make the phone exciting and increase its chances of making it to the best phones list. It's tipped to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which will be flanked by 16GB of RAM. Other than that, the handset is also expected to feature a new 50MP ultrawide camera.
And, lastly, it will run One UI 7, which is the new, overhauled version of Samsung's user interface, which should further contribute to improving the user experience.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: