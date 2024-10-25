Super-reliable leaker 'finally' reveals Samsung's base Galaxy S25 series colors





This is not a complete and final lineup, mind you, and it purportedly only includes "base" shades rather than online-exclusive paint jobs as well. But it still allows us to form a nicer and more colorful picture in our heads of the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, as well as draw a few comparisons with the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. Without further ado, I give you...

All the S25 series colors currently expected





Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, Sparkling Green - vanilla S25;

Midnight Black, Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, Sparkling Green - Galaxy S25 Plus ;

; Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver - S25 Ultra.



Galaxy S25 seems to lack a black option. We obviously don't know how "Moon Night Blue" will look, but if the The first thing you're likely to notice about those (incomplete) lists is that the non-Plus and non-Ultraseems to lack a black option. We obviously don't know how "Moon Night Blue" will look, but if the Galaxy S25+ can (allegedly) come in both that colorway and a "Midnight Black" flavor, I don't see why the "vanilla" S25 should skip the classic black paint job.





The S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, remember, all had black among their "base" color options, so it would definitely be weird if the S25 ended up lacking such a popular shade or keeping it exclusive to Samsung's US website.









very interesting and possibly capable of setting the S25 and S25 Plus apart from their predecessors in an easy-to-remember visual sense. As for the Those Sparkling Blue and Sparkling Green hues, meanwhile, soundinteresting and possibly capable of setting the S25 and S25 Plus apart from their predecessors in an easy-to-remember visual sense. As for the Galaxy S25 Ultra , I'm personally a little disappointed to hear that a rather boring-sounding Titanium Silver flavor could essentially replace the eye-catching Titanium Yellow shade of the S24 Ultra





Swapping Titanium Violet for Titanium Blue, meanwhile, actually sounds like a logical decision to me, as does keeping the Titanium Black and Titanium Gray options unchanged. Of course, things are likely to become more interesting when Samsung's online-exclusive color plans for the Galaxy S25 Ultra will also be revealed. Currently, the S24 Ultra is available in additional Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange shades on its manufacturer's website, and I for one hope the latter colorway will not go anywhere.

So when is the Galaxy S25 series coming out?





As always, that's a tricky question to answer in October, but if the last few Galaxy S-series launch events are anything to go by, the S25 trio could be unveiled quite early in the year. I'm talking as early as the second week of January, with a commercial release around the world then likely to follow by the end of the month.



Of course, a lot of things could still complicate Samsung's current plans, as even though the S25 family is widely expected to greatly resemble the S24 trio, a few key upgrades and changes that are undoubtedly in the pipeline might take time to be properly implemented and finalized.



