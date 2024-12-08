Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra — which is expected to launch early next year — will reportedly have three variants when it comes to storage and RAM. As previously found in leaks it turns out that Samsung is increasing the RAM capacity compared to the S24 Ultra, possibly for on-device AI.
While the storage options may not be anything new for Samsung the RAM most certainly is. The last Ultra phone to feature 16 GB of RAM was the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Since then every Ultra phone has only had 12 GB of RAM.
While 16 GB may have been overkill and thus removed as an option it still stung to see other manufacturers offering that much RAM. It seems Samsung finally has a reason to go back to 16 GB of RAM and it’s likely the same reason Apple raised the RAM on its base iPhone 16 to 8 GB.
Apple denied its AI features to older phones with less than 8 GB of RAM. The company said that Apple Intelligence simply couldn’t work without at least 8 GB of memory. Galaxy AI may very well be picking up a host of new features for the S25 lineup that will require more RAM. The accidentally uploaded One UI 7 page on Samsung’s website was endlessly boasting about AI.
In addition to the RAM and storage options listed above we have some other rumored specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra as well. It seems that it will be quite similar to its predecessor with the only standout feature being the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Even the battery and display might remain the same.
We’ve also seen a leaked S25 Ultra video alongside images as well as renders that indicate that Samsung is dropping the signature sharp edges for more rounded ones instead. If there are truly no major hardware upgrades then Samsung will join Apple for a very mediocre generation of phones.
The three variants, as revealed by Jukanlosreve, are as follows:
- 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage
- 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage
- 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage
Galaxy AI powers a suite of functions across Samsung’s phones. | Video credit — Samsung
One thing that doesn’t make sense to me is the 12 GB of RAM on the 256 GB variant. Either that phone will have slower AI or the increase in RAM is for an entirely different reason, though it’ll still help with Galaxy AI.
