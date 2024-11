A new date leaks for the Galaxy S25 series launch

Galaxy S25





Recently, there have been various rumors swirling about the launch date of the next-generation Galaxy S25 series. Now, a new potential date has surfaced for when Samsung's highly anticipated flagship phones might be unveiled.Well-known and trusted tipster Max Jambor shared a mysterious post on X that simply reads "22.1." Although the message doesn't directly mention any specific device, it seems to point towards theseries launch date. If the leak holds up, Samsung could be unveiling the new phones – and possibly the Android 15 -based One UI 7 update – at an Unpacked event on January 22, 2025.