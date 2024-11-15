Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

A new date leaks for the Galaxy S25 series launch

Samsung
Recently, there have been various rumors swirling about the launch date of the next-generation Galaxy S25 series. Now, a new potential date has surfaced for when Samsung's highly anticipated flagship phones might be unveiled.

Well-known and trusted tipster Max Jambor shared a mysterious post on X that simply reads "22.1." Although the message doesn't directly mention any specific device, it seems to point towards the Galaxy S25 series launch date. If the leak holds up, Samsung could be unveiling the new phones – and possibly the Android 15-based One UI 7 update – at an Unpacked event on January 22, 2025.


Earlier rumors hinted at a January 5 launch, but I think that timeline seems pretty unlikely. A more recent leak mentioned January 31 as the possible date for the Galaxy S25 series debut. However, honestly, January 22 feels like the most probable option – not just because a trusted leaker pointed to it, but also because it makes sense in the overall timeline.

Samsung's last two Winter Unpacked events were on Wednesdays, and guess what? January 22 falls on a Wednesday as well. Plus, the Galaxy S series usually launches after CES, which is one of the biggest tech events of the year. Next year's CES is set for January 7-10, making a late January launch even more likely.

So, overall, though various rumors toss around different dates, one thing seems pretty clear: Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S25 series in January. And I believe it won't be long before we get the official confirmation of the exact date.

Now, what can we expect from the Galaxy S25 series, no matter when it drops? Well, for one, the entire series in the US is likely to come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. In regions like Europe, though, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus might feature the Exynos 2500 instead, although there's been some back-and-forth on that front lately.

The Galaxy S25 series will run on One UI 7, which is based on the upcoming Android 15. One UI 7 is shaping up to be a major update, with some notable changes to both the design and interface. Expect a revamped lock screen, a split Notification Panel and Quick Settings, a refreshed overview screen, a new battery icon and features, and some exciting AI enhancements.

On top of that, the Galaxy S25 series could be Samsung's first flagship to support seamless A/B software updates. This means smoother updates with minimal disruption, allowing users to keep using their phones while the system updates in the background.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

