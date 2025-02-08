Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues

Even before the Galaxy S25 series was released, there were concerns that it may be prone to overheating. That's because there were reports of the three phones released before it with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip getting toasty. Samsung's newest phones are no different. 

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the Galaxy S25 series suffers from overheating issues. He says that while the Galaxy S25 Ultra only heats up mildly, the regular model gets noticeably hot.



The Snapdragon 8 Elite offers around 40 percent faster performance than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that powers the Galaxy S24 and huge power leaps like these often come with overheating issues.

We were hoping this wouldn't be a problem on Samsung's newest phones, considering they are equipped with a 40 percent larger vapor chamber. It looks like the bigger heating system wasn't enough to prevent the phones from overheating.

The Galaxy S25 was released only yesterday but the internet is already filling up with complaints regarding its overheating issues.

Anyone else's S25 ultra getting pretty hot during normal use and extremely hot when charging?
jay8o99, Reddit user, February 2025

Mine too, it gets way too hot under normal use, haven't tried it with games yet 2-3 days normal use
Satoon71, Reddit user, February 2025

Mine is absolutely roasting hot after doing simple things.
It's really worrying.
I think I'm gonna return it if Samsung don't issue sooner update for it this month.
FieldOfFox, Reddit user, February 2025

Apparently, the phone gets warm during routine use and unbearably hot while charging. More worryingly, they get hot during normal use, while users are doing lightweight tasks such as browsing social media apps. One user said that their unit got so hot that they could feel it through the case.

Yes, mine has been getting pretty hot to the point I can feel it through the case. I've had it since the 30th and it hasn't gotten any better. I upgraded from S24 due to heating and now I might move away from the S25 if this doesn't get fixed with an update..
Sad_Being9869, Reddit user, February 2025

mine is almost burning my hands entirely its that hot - especially when i first turn it on!
DragonWolf5589, Reddit user, February 2025

Not all users have experienced overheating though, so the problem might not be widespread. Others have pointed out that it's normal for new handsets to get warm during the setup process, though that may not necessarily explain the problem as users who got their phones early and have had it for multiple days say that the problem has persisted beyond the setup phase.

During our reviews of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra, the phones did not overheat.

Regardless, since so many people have complained, the problem cannot be dismissed. Samsung will likely address it with the first update, which is expected to arrive soon.
Anam Hamid
