Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues

Galaxy S25

jay8o99, Reddit user, February 2025

Apparently, the phone gets warm during routine use and unbearably hot while charging. More worryingly, they get hot during normal use, while users are doing lightweight tasks such as browsing social media apps. One user said that their unit got so hot that they could feel it through the case.

Not all users have experienced overheating though, so the problem might not be widespread. Others have pointed out that it's normal for new handsets to get warm during the setup process, though that may not necessarily explain the problem as users who got their phones early and have had it for multiple days say that the problem has persisted beyond the setup phase.During our reviews of the Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra , the phones did not overheat.Regardless, since so many people have complained, the problem cannot be dismissed. Samsung will likely address it with the first update, which is expected to arrive soon.