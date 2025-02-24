GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

These Galaxy S25 colors are a major hit in the US, stocks are now depleted

Samsung Galaxy S Series
If you want to pre-order the Galaxy S25 in one of the online-exclusive colors, well, you're about to be out of luck. As it happens, these online-exclusive colors are either incredibly popular and Samsung's web store or were not enough in quantity – and they're now running out of stock for the US market.

In recent times, people go bonkers when it comes to a phone's color: it's a major selling point!

For the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus, these exclusive colors are:

  • Pink Gold
  • Coral Red
  • Blue Black

Although the Galaxy S25 pre-order phase has ended, SamMobile notes, Samsung continues to offer promotions and deals in the US. And many of the online-exclusive color options are no longer available for purchase through its website.

Most online-exclusive variants of the Galaxy S25 appear to be out of stock. The Coral Red and Pink Gold versions of the base model are currently unavailable, while the Blue Black option remains in stock alongside the standard colors: Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow.

For the Galaxy S25 Ultra, all online-exclusive colors, as well as the Titanium Black variant of the 1 TB model, are unavailable. Additionally, the Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Pink Gold, and Titanium Silver Blue options for the 512 GB version have also sold out.

It remains unclear whether Samsung had limited stock of these colors or if demand exceeded expectations during pre-orders.

However, a phone offers more than just a nice, sleek and colorful body. That said, the Galaxy S25 offers only minor improvements over its predecessor. While it remains one of the few truly compact flagship phones and delivers solid performance, Samsung has introduced few noteworthy new features.

For those seeking a lightweight and compact device at a more affordable price, the Galaxy S25 stands out. Competing options tend to be heavier and more expensive. The Pixel 9 Pro, for instance, comes at a higher price, features a slower processor, and weighs more, though it does offer a larger battery.

The iPhone 16 Pro is another alternative, but it costs $1,000 and lacks the same level of compactness.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

