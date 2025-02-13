Galaxy S25 camera is spoiling beautiful photos and it's driving users crazy
Samsung Galaxy S25 users are now complaining about an irritating camera glitch but a fix is on the way.
According to posts on Reddit and the Samsung Community board, the Galaxy S25 camera is prone to banding, an issue that causes lines or stripes to appear in pictures. The lines can be both horizontal and vertical and can be light or dark. The phenomenon usually happens when taking low-light photos.
Tom's Guide says their Galaxy S25 Ultra unit's 200MP camera also churned out images with banding during an astrophotography session. Over-processing is often the main culprit behind camera banding and changing the shutter speed could help you fix the issue. The outlet tried this by capturing images in pro mode with the shutter speed set for 30 seconds and the white bands were eliminated.
One user has also recommended setting the post-processing of photos to medium, but this doesn't work for everyone.
It's been roughly a week since the Galaxy S25's release and two pesky problems have already cropped up. Fortunately for Samsung users, at least one of them is confirmed to not be a hardware flaw.
According to posts on Reddit and the Samsung Community board, the Galaxy S25 camera is prone to banding, an issue that causes lines or stripes to appear in pictures. The lines can be both horizontal and vertical and can be light or dark. The phenomenon usually happens when taking low-light photos.
I recently bought a Samsung Galaxy S25 base model and I noticed that in some pictures with strong light or high contrast, a thick line appears that seems to have a different color, it appears quite often and I don't know if it's a software or hardware problem, in expert raw or gcam that line is not visible. is anyone else having this problem?
West_Restaurant_2127, Reddit user, February 2025
Photos taken from the Galaxy S25 have lines. | Image Credit - Reddit userWest_Restaurant_2127
The glitch seemingly affects all the models in the series. It unsurprisingly only pops up when shooting images in the night mode.
Samsung is aware of the camera banding issue on the Galaxy S25. | Image Credits - Reddit users Horror-Code338 and Desmonnd
Tom's Guide says their Galaxy S25 Ultra unit's 200MP camera also churned out images with banding during an astrophotography session. Over-processing is often the main culprit behind camera banding and changing the shutter speed could help you fix the issue. The outlet tried this by capturing images in pro mode with the shutter speed set for 30 seconds and the white bands were eliminated.
One user has also recommended setting the post-processing of photos to medium, but this doesn't work for everyone.
Samsung acknowledged the issue and promised a fix. The first Galaxy S25 update is rolling out today and claims to apply "stabilization code related to calls and camera movements." It's not clear whether this particular fix will also address the banding problem.
We are aware of a limited number of cases where images appear blurred when taking photos in Night Mode on Galaxy S25 Ultra and have issued a fix to resolve in the next software update rolling out starting this week.
Samsung spokesperson, February 2025
It's not unusual for newly released phones to have bugs which are usually ironed out by software updates. The camera banding problem doesn't seem widespread and it's good to see that Samsung has pledged to resolve it right away.
Some Galaxy S25 units also seem to have an overheating issue and it's not clear if today's update brings a fix for this problem.
It's been roughly a week since the Galaxy S25's release and two pesky problems have already cropped up. Fortunately for Samsung users, at least one of them is confirmed to not be a hardware flaw.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: