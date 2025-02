Galaxy S25 camera is spoiling beautiful photos and it's driving users crazy

Galaxy S25





West_Restaurant_2127, Reddit user, February 2025





The glitch seemingly affects all the models in the series. It unsurprisingly only pops up when shooting images in the night mode. The glitch seemingly affects all the models in the series. It unsurprisingly only pops up when shooting images in the night mode.









Tom's Guide



Samsung acknowledged the issue and promised a fix. The says their Galaxy S25 Ultra unit's 200MP camera also churned out images with banding during an astrophotography session. Over-processing is often the main culprit behind camera banding and changing the shutter speed could help you fix the issue. The outlet tried this by capturing images in pro mode with the shutter speed set for 30 seconds and the white bands were eliminated.One user has also recommended setting the post-processing of photos to medium, but this doesn't work for everyone.Samsung acknowledged the issue and promised a fix. The first Galaxy S25 update is rolling out today and claims to apply "stabilization code related to calls and camera movements." It's not clear whether this particular fix will also address the banding problem.





Samsung spokesperson, February 2025



It's not unusual for newly released phones to have bugs which are usually ironed out by software updates. The camera banding problem doesn't seem widespread and it's good to see that Samsung has pledged to resolve it right away.



Some Galaxy S25 units also seem to have an



Some Galaxy S25 units also seem to have an overheating issue and it's not clear if today's update brings a fix for this problem.