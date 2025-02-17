Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus owners reporting infuriating charging issues
Many people have taken to Reddit or Samsung's community forum to indicate they are facing a 45W charging issue with their new Galaxy S25. Samsung has issued the first update for these phones, but it's unclear if this has resolved the issue.
The Galaxy S25 series just became official last month, and although some early data on their sales indicates people are quite hyped about the models, there has also been some disappointment. First, the disappointment came from the lack of any real upgrades apart from just a few, but now as people are spending more time with these phones, some technical issues are arising.
Samsung Italia has acknowledged the problem promising a future update to fix it. It is also recommended that affected S25 users use the 3A cable (again, bundled with the phone) instead of the 5A one.
Luckily, the issue doesn't affect wireless charging. It seems limited to the wired charging of the S25+ and the S25 Ultra, and the 'vanilla' Galaxy S25's charging works fine. But yet again, it supports only 25W charging.
Have you had this charging issue with your Galaxy S25 Ultra or Plus? Is it fixed for you now, or are you still experiencing it?
Some Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25+ owners are now facing intermittent and slow charging issues when they attempt to take advantage of these two phones 'fast' 45W wired charging abilities. This is obviously not the fastest charging technology out there with rivals such as OnePlus 13 sporting 80W charging in the US and 100W globally, and you'd expect Samsung to at least have made the 45W charging work flawlessly.
Well, think again. People have taken to Reddit and Samsung's community forums to share the issues they've been facing. Some report that the charger that worked to fast charge their previous Galaxy flagship doesn't work with the S25, and takes painstaking hours to fill the battery to any meaningful level.
I have the exact same issue with my S25 Plus. First two charging cycles worked fine. The issue began from the third cycle. With the 5A cable that came with the 45W charger, the phone goes into loop of charging and not charging.
-User Anthara on Samsung Community forum, February 2025
And yep, the issue has been reported to happen despite the phone showing "Super Charging 2.0" on its display. For some users, their Galaxy S25 Ultra or Plus refuses to charge, and constantly switches between connected and disconnected state.
Well didn't expect this from a flagship phone. Basically never getting over 15w except for very brief moments.
-Brangusler on Reddit, February 2025
These issues even happen to people who use Samsung's official 45W charger with the bundled 5A USB-C cables. One workaround found by users is to disable the fast charging feature: the affected phone will then charge with the 45W adapter, but as you would guess, at a slower pace. It seems the issue is relatively widespread, although some users reports it may have gotten fixed for them.
I have just got my phone out of the box, it had 45 % charge, I transferred all my data from the old phone but it is not charging fast. I am using the cable provided and an original Samsung fast charger. Disappointed. I had a problem in my s24 hence got a new one. But this seems to be going backwards. Not happy
-Dennytd8 on Samsung Community forum, February 2025
Samsung rolled out the first software update for the Galaxy S25 series, but the company didn't officially indicate this update fixes the issue with charging, and it's unclear at this point if it's been fixed for everyone. In case you're experiencing it, switch to using a 3A USB-C cable or turn off the super fast charging feature (unfortunately).
There have been several reports of issues with the new Galaxy S25 phones: some have seen weird lines appear in photos, ruining an otherwise good photo, and some have considered returning their devices finding overheating issues.
Unfortunately, this scenario seems to follow last year's, where many people experienced quite a lot of issues with the Galaxy S24 series. Many of those have since been resolved, but it's a tiny bit disappointing to get a shiny new (and expensive) Galaxy S25 only to find it's struggling to provide you with a reliable experience in some form or another.
Things that are NOT allowed: