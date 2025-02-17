Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25 Plus owners reporting infuriating charging issues





Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Well, think again. People have taken to Reddit and Samsung's community forums to share the issues they've been facing. Some report that the charger that worked to fast charge their previous Galaxy flagship doesn't work with the S25, and takes painstaking hours to fill the battery to any meaningful level.





-User Anthara on Samsung Community forum, February 2025

And yep, the issue has been reported to happen despite the phone showing "Super Charging 2.0" on its display. For some users, their Galaxy S25 Ultra or Plus refuses to charge, and constantly switches between connected and disconnected state.







-Brangusler on Reddit, February 2025

These issues even happen to people who use Samsung's official 45W charger with the bundled 5A USB-C cables. One workaround found by users is to disable the fast charging feature: the affected phone will then charge with the 45W adapter, but as you would guess, at a slower pace. It seems the issue is relatively widespread, although some users reports it may have gotten fixed for them.



Recommended Stories

-Dennytd8 on Samsung Community forum, February 2025

Galaxy S25



Samsung rolled out the first software update for the Galaxy S25 series , but the company didn't officially indicate this update fixes the issue with charging, and it's unclear at this point if it's been fixed for everyone. In case you're experiencing it, switch to using a 3A USB-C cable or turn off the super fast charging feature (unfortunately).



Trade-in Gift Save up to $1,020 on the Galaxy S25 Ultra! $399 99 $1419 99 $1020 off (72%) Get the mighty Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for up to $1,020 off at the Samsung Store! Eligible device trade-ins help you save up to $900. Moreover, you get $120 off the 512GB variant, landing it at the price of the base storage model. On top of that, you'll receive an additional $80 Samsung credit for accessories. Buy at Samsung Trade-in Galaxy S25 Plus: Save up to $800 with trade-in! $319 99 $1119 99 $800 off (71%) Trade in your old phone to save up to $700 on the exciting Galaxy S25 Plus. Samsung also gives you a $100 instant discount on the 512GB variant, giving you a total of up to $800 off the high-class Galaxy AI phone. Buy at Samsung Trade-in Galaxy S25: Save up to $550 with a trade-in! $309 99 $859 99 $550 off (64%) Trade in your old phone to save up to $500 on the Galaxy S25. There's an additional $50 Samsung credit for the base storage model, while the 256GB variant arrives with a $50 instant discount. Buy at Samsung



Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25