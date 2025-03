Pixel 9a release delayed until April over an issue with the quality of a component

There are other red flags indicating a problem. For example, Google has failed to ship any review units which indicates that there is a major problem with the phone. You might remember that during the Pixel's first few years, several problems would develop with the device. For example, the microphone on the Pixel 2 would sometimes cut off during a phone call . On some units, the Pixel 2 XL screen would flash when unlocked . One big issue with the Pixel 2 XL display was screen burn-in. Such a problem leaves a faint static image on the display from a previously viewed page that doesn't go away.



Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners had to deal with a buzzing sound , a flickering display, and a bug that prevented those on the other side of a phone call from hearing the Pixel user. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users had to deal with problems like a popping noise that could be heard when playing back audio from a recorded video. In the early days of the Pixel line, class action suits often followed the release of the latest model. But Google has tightened up production in recent years.