Pixel 9a release delayed until April over an issue with the quality of a component
Something out of the ordinary is taking place with Google and the Pixel 9a. Yes, Google introduced the mid-ranger today and normally Google would start accepting pre-orders for the phone immediately after making the device official. Instead, nothing has come out from Google's camp regarding pre-orders. While the Pixel 9a was expected to be released sometime this month, the Alphabet unit has told The Verge that "a component quality issue" is affecting "a small number" of Pixel 9a handsets forcing the delay.
There are other red flags indicating a problem. For example, Google has failed to ship any review units which indicates that there is a major problem with the phone. You might remember that during the Pixel's first few years, several problems would develop with the device. For example, the microphone on the Pixel 2 would sometimes cut off during a phone call. On some units, the Pixel 2 XL screen would flash when unlocked. One big issue with the Pixel 2 XL display was screen burn-in. Such a problem leaves a faint static image on the display from a previously viewed page that doesn't go away.
Google introduced the Pixel 9a today. | Image credit-Google
Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners had to deal with a buzzing sound, a flickering display, and a bug that prevented those on the other side of a phone call from hearing the Pixel user. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users had to deal with problems like a popping noise that could be heard when playing back audio from a recorded video. In the early days of the Pixel line, class action suits often followed the release of the latest model. But Google has tightened up production in recent years.
Perhaps it is this past history that led Google to play it safe with today's decision not to accept pre-orders and delay the release of the phone by a few weeks. While this might be disappointing to those who were looking forward to ordering the Pixel 9a, the delay is in the best interest of customers who could have been stuck owning a new phone with perhaps a major issue that a software update could not fix. Google is not known for seamless hardware returns so perhaps everyone involved is better off with this delay.
