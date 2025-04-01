Samsung's exact Galaxy S25 Edge launch date may have finally leaked, and it's closer than you think





Galaxy S25 handset family by the end of the month. In fact, both X's @chunvn8888 and Bluesky's Roland Quandt shared their knowledge prior to April Fools' Day, not to mention that we're clearly looking at rumors here that are far too "bland" to be the subject of an elaborate online prank. Bottom line, it's pretty much etched in stone now that Samsung is planning to add a fourth member to its super-premiumhandset family by the end of the month.

You may want to circle April 15 in your calendars





Or mark the date in your go-to calendar app. Either way, it's probably wise to start saving up as well, as the presumably extravagant Galaxy S25 Edge could be both formally unveiled and put up for pre-order two weeks from today in Europe.





While the April 15 date is specifically mentioned by the folks over at Nieuwe Mobiel in the Netherlands, I highly doubt anyone will actually be able to get their hands on Samsung 's "next big thing" then, with the commercial release of the new ultra-thin smartphone instead likely to take place a week or two later.









That's partly my assumption, mind you, and partly based on Roland Quandt's "expectation" (presumably stemming from trusted sources on the inside) that the product's availability will kick off sometime in the "last week of April."

Galaxy S25 Edge shipment start on April 29. That launch schedule would more or less line up with all the plausible rumors you may have heard these last couple of months, although there are still a number of key related details left to be revealed or confirmed. So, yes, I strongly believe we'll see Samsung make an announcement we've been waiting for since January on April 15, possibly followed by ashipment start on April 29. That launch schedule would more or less line up with all the plausible rumors you may have heard these last couple of months, although there are still a number of key related details left to be revealed or confirmed.





how the S25 Edge will be unveiled. Is Samsung planning For one thing, no one knows exactlythewill be unveiled. Is Samsung planning a second Unpacked event of 2025 already? That feels highly unlikely at this point, but not completely impossible. More importantly, it's still not totally clear if the phone will be released around the world in plentiful numbers. After all, those production forecasts from several months ago were not very encouraging, and one or two sources even claimed that Samsung had no US release plans whatsoever.

The Galaxy S25 Edge spec sheet holds very few secrets





256 and 512GB storage variants;

12GB RAM;

Silver, black, and blue color options;

6.66-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor;

200MP primary rear-facing camera with OIS;

12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle rear camera;

10MP front-facing camera;

3,900mAh battery;

25W charging support;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

Titanium construction;

159 x 76 x 6.4mm dimensions;

162 grams weight.



S25 Edge Yes, we really do know (almost) everything about thealready. Of course, a few key details could still change or prove inaccurate, like the titanium build that was initially supposed to be ceramic



The 256 and 512GB storage configurations and the silver, black, and blue paint jobs reported today (and a few times before today) are almost 100 percent set in stone, as is the use of 12 gigs of memory for both those storage variants.



