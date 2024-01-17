Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event

Galaxy S24





Hello there, you gorgeous beasts!





It obviously goes without saying that this wasn't supposed to happen with a number of hours left to the Unpacked announcement event, which is why Samsung was quick to pull the plug on the two product listings.









Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra in all their (official) glory in four decidedly eye-catching colorways. But the Internet never forgets, and Google-cached versions of said listings are still there to show us both theand S24 Ultra in all their (official) glory in four decidedly eye-catching colorways.





Of course, these are promotional pictures that have been making the rounds for a few weeks now, but it's always nice to get confirmation directly from the horse's mouth (sorry, Samsung), even though we know there's a good chance someone will be fired for this undoubtedly accidental reveal.





The perfectly flat screen and sharp edges of the Galaxy S24 Ultra are once again making it difficult to look away from Samsung's next big candidate for the title of best Android phone in the world, while the "vanilla" S24 looks... pretty much as bland as we always expected, at least at first glance.









Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra currently cost in the region. We already (think we) know that the S24 Ultra will be just a little bit costlier than its predecessor in many markets, but What's definitely concerning are those Caribbean price points, which seem to far exceed how much theand S23 Ultra currently cost in the region. We already (think we) know that the S24 Ultra will be just a little bit costlier than its predecessor in many markets, but previous leaks and rumors suggested no price hike was in store for the base S24 compared to the "regular" S23.





Of course, everything will be made officially official in just a few hours (at the time of this writing), making our last-minute guessing games pretty irrelevant. Of course, everything will be made officially official in just a few hours (at the time of this writing), making our last-minute guessing games pretty irrelevant.

No love for the Galaxy S24 Plus?





It's true, Samsung hasn't "leaked" the S24 family's middle child as well, but that definitely doesn't mean said Plus model is some sort of a big secret.













Galaxy S24 family across many major global territories. Granted, we don't know exactly how much this thing will cost either, but over the last 48 hours or so, we've heard an awful lot about Samsung's pre-order gifts and perks for every single member of thefamily across many major global territories.





In case you've been living under a rock somewhere deep into the woods on a remote mountain, you might also be pleased to hear that reservations are still open , still giving you $50 in Samsung Store credit with no strings attached and not even an obligation to actually order the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra if you don't like what you see at the Unpacked event starting at 10 am Pacific Time today, January 17.