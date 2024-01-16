Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order perks and exclusive colors leaked in Europe

Guess what? The countdown has begun for the grand reveal of the newest Galaxy S24 series. Samsung's Unpacked event is just a stone's throw away, all set to kick off on January 17, live from San Jose. And with the event almost here, leaks are pouring in from every nook and cranny. The freshest one? Straight from Europe.

SamInsider spilled the beans (via GSMArena) on pre-order perks and some exclusive online color options geared for the European market ahead of the launch. Word is Samsung is tossing in a pretty sweet memory boost for certain variants. How do we know? Well, there's a sneaky screenshot making the rounds, likely straight from the Austrian branch of Samsung.



If the leaked info holds water, here's the scoop: in Austria (and likely in many other EU countries), snagging a pre-order deal means a free storage upgrade. Picture this – you pick up the 128GB model and bam, you walk away with the 256GB one instead. Keep going – shell out for the 256GB, and you score the 512GB.

It's a sweet deal that even stretches to the 1TB version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra – pre-order the 512GB flavor, and voilà, the 1TB version is yours. However, the 1TB upgrade offer is like a limited edition – just 2,000 units up for grabs across all the stores in Austria, and it could be a similar scene elsewhere in on this deal.

That is not all, though, as Samsung's throwing in the trade-in option. Toss in an old smartphone or tablet, and you're getting a guaranteed €100 bonus on top of whatever your traded gear is worth. If you live in Austria or the EU, you might want to circle the dates, as this offer runs from January 17 to January 30.

When it comes to colors, the leaked info spills the beans on the exclusive online options. For the Galaxy S24 and S24+, you've got Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange. Now, the S24 Ultra steps into the spotlight with Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange as its exclusively online shades.

The Galaxy S24 series is on the verge of stepping into the limelight, and soon, we will be soaking in all the juicy details about Samsung's newest flagship smartphones. Keep your eyes peeled for updates! Meanwhile, if you've already made up your mind to treat yourself to the latest and greatest from the Korean tech giant, good news – you can reserve your Galaxy S24 pre-order deals bonus.

