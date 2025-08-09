Tough-as-nails Apple Watch Ultra 2 plunges to one of its lowest prices on Amazon
The watch is loaded with features and is selling for $149 off its price. Act fast and save while you can!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There's only one smartwatch that's probably on your radar right now if you're an Apple user with outdoor hobbies like rock climbing and biking, and that's the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Well, the time has come to act and treat yourself to one, as Amazon has slashed its price by a huge amount.
Right now, you can score a sweet $149 discount and get one for just under $650, down from its usual cost of around $800. That's one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for Cupertino's top-of-the-line smartwatch. So, while we agree that $650 is still far from affordable, we believe this deal is definitely worth taking advantage of, especially if you've been eyeing this beauty for a while.
Of course, you also get a lot in return, as our friend here is one of the best smartwatches money can buy right now. It's loaded with health-tracking features, packing all the functionalities you expect to find on a wearable of this caliber. And since it runs on watchOS, you can download third-party apps directly from the App Store.
Its biggest selling point, though, remains its durability. Packing a 564mAh battery on board, it offers up to two to three days of battery life, beating all non-Ultra Apple Watches on the market. And since it's the summer season, we should note that it can resist dives of up to 100 meters (about 328 feet), so it's also a solid pick for recreational divers.
All in all, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is worth getting, especially if you're an outdoor enthusiast who wants to score a massive discount on a rugged and reliable smartwatch. So, if it fits the bill for you, act fast and save with this deal today!
