Official renders of the Galaxy S24 lineup supposedly leak via an authorized distributor in Columbia
The rumor mill has gone into overdrive with the imminent launch of Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone series. In the latest hot piece of gossip, it seems that a Columbian official partner of Samsung has supposedly published official renders of the Galaxy S24 models ahead of time.
In an X post, tipster @passionategeekz has released images of the supposed leaks from the Columbian partner website. They show color options and storage variants for the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra. However, there are no leaked renders of the vanilla Galaxy S24.
As for the Galaxy S24+, this one appears to feature four color options. Supposedly, both the yellow and black hues we see for the S24 Ultra will be available for the S24+, alongside two additional colors. Those are allegedly called Marble Gray and Cobalt Violet. If Samsung proves a creature of habit (and we have no reason to suspect otherwise,) these color options will likely be available for the vanilla model as well.
According to Android Headlines, it might have been Vivalaera.com that spilled the beans. We visited the website to find out if it was indeed the one to prematurely release the seemingly official renders. However, we couldn’t find the supposedly official images that are now circulating on X.
Samsung stays mum regarding the release date of its upcoming premium line of smartphones. According to some of the latest rumors on the matter, however, we believe that the devices will see the light of day on January 18, 2023.
As you can see from these images, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will supposedly be coming in two colors: a yellow and a black one. As for their names, the hues are rumored to be called Amber Yellow and Onyx Black. Storage-wise, the leak shows the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 1TB of storage space, although we believe other storage configurations will also be available for the device.
The seemingly official renders also yield another hot detail about the Galaxy S24+ – its storage configuration. In the image above, we see a 256GB model, but we believe there could be a 512GB option for the middle member of the S24 family.
