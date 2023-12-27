Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Official renders of the Galaxy S24 lineup supposedly leak via an authorized distributor in Columbia

Samsung
Official renders of the Galaxy S24 lineup supposedly leak via an authorized distributor in Columbia
The rumor mill has gone into overdrive with the imminent launch of Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone series. In the latest hot piece of gossip, it seems that a Columbian official partner of Samsung has supposedly published official renders of the Galaxy S24 models ahead of time.

In an X post, tipster @passionategeekz has released images of the supposed leaks from the Columbian partner website. They show color options and storage variants for the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra. However, there are no leaked renders of the vanilla Galaxy S24.


As you can see from these images, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will supposedly be coming in two colors: a yellow and a black one. As for their names, the hues are rumored to be called Amber Yellow and Onyx Black. Storage-wise, the leak shows the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 1TB of storage space, although we believe other storage configurations will also be available for the device.

As for the Galaxy S24+, this one appears to feature four color options. Supposedly, both the yellow and black hues we see for the S24 Ultra will be available for the S24+, alongside two additional colors. Those are allegedly called Marble Gray and Cobalt Violet. If Samsung proves a creature of habit (and we have no reason to suspect otherwise,) these color options will likely be available for the vanilla model as well.

The seemingly official renders also yield another hot detail about the Galaxy S24+ – its storage configuration. In the image above, we see a 256GB model, but we believe there could be a 512GB option for the middle member of the S24 family.

According to Android Headlines, it might have been Vivalaera.com that spilled the beans. We visited the website to find out if it was indeed the one to prematurely release the seemingly official renders. However, we couldn’t find the supposedly official images that are now circulating on X.

Samsung stays mum regarding the release date of its upcoming premium line of smartphones. According to some of the latest rumors on the matter, however, we believe that the devices will see the light of day on January 18, 2023.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Feel the festivity with this epic Galaxy S22 deal, now available at Walmart
Feel the festivity with this epic Galaxy S22 deal, now available at Walmart
iPhone 15 Pro Max edges out the Mate 60 Pro to become China's top-selling phone in October
iPhone 15 Pro Max edges out the Mate 60 Pro to become China's top-selling phone in October
Analysts calling for strong Android sales are being thrown off track
Analysts calling for strong Android sales are being thrown off track
Amazon rolls out huge discount on productivity behemoth Surface Pro 8
Amazon rolls out huge discount on productivity behemoth Surface Pro 8
Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas
Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas
Pixel Video Boost tested: iPhone-level videos on Android - Google's best and worst "magic trick"'
Pixel Video Boost tested: iPhone-level videos on Android - Google's best and worst "magic trick"'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless