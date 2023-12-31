Huge blunder! Walmart accidentally posts its listing for the Galaxy S24+
Hey Walmart, it isn't January 17th yet! The huge discount retailer made a monumental blunder by accidentally listing the Samsung Galaxy S24+ on its online site well before the expected January 17th unveiling of the Galaxy S24 flagship line. Thanks to this blunder, we can pass along some information about the flagship line's middle child that you might not have heard about for another 17 days.
The listing was for the Galaxy S24+ in Onyx Black and before it was taken down, it revealed that Samsung could ship the phone with 12GB of RAM. The phone will also come with many features including Live Translate which will allow a conversational phone call to take place between two people speaking different languages. Each party will hear a translated version of what was just said by the other person. Other features will include 'Generative Edit,' 'Nightography Zoom,' and more.
Walmart accidentally lists the Galaxy S24+ online more than two weeks too early
The Walmart goof also confirmed an earlier leaked Samsung spec sheet that showed a slightly larger 6.7-inch display for the Galaxy S24+ compared with the 6.6-inch screen on the Galaxy S23+. The phone is also getting a slightly larger battery (4900mAh vs. 4700mAh). What is conspicuous by its absence is any indication that Samsung will offer an emergency satellite connectivity platform similar to the Emergency SOS via Satellite available on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 lines.
John Yong-In Park, head of Samsung Electronics SLSI Business Division, hinted back in October that the Galaxy S24 series would offer satellite connectivity to help device owners get emergency help while in an area not covered by cellular service. But a fresh report from a couple of days ago seems to indicate that while Samsung is testing the cellular connectivity of the Galaxy S24 series with the three major South Korean carriers (KT, LG Uplus, and SK Telecom), there hasn't been a word about satellite connectivity coming to the phones.
Per Wccftech, Samsung has decided to ship more Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra units than the company originally ordered. Demand for the two models is expected to be better than Samsung originally forecast thanks to the new AI features and the improvements being made to the Galaxy S24+ spec sheet.
Pre-orders for the line are rumored to start on the same day that the devices are introduced (January 17th). Speculation calls for the Galaxy S24 series to be released on January 30th.
Things that are NOT allowed: