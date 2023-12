Huge blunder! Walmart accidentally posts its listing for the Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 flagship line. Thanks to this blunder, we can pass along some information about the flagship line's middle child that you might not have heard about for another 17 days. Hey Walmart, it isn't January 17th yet! The huge discount retailer made a monumental blunder by accidentally listing the Samsung Galaxy S24 + on its online site well before the expected January 17th unveiling of theflagship line. Thanks to this blunder, we can pass along some information about the flagship line's middle child that you might not have heard about for another 17 days.





The listing was for the Galaxy S24 + in Onyx Black and before it was taken down, it revealed that Samsung could ship the phone with 12GB of RAM. The phone will also come with many features including Live Translate which will allow a conversational phone call to take place between two people speaking different languages. Each party will hear a translated version of what was just said by the other person. Other features will include 'Generative Edit,' 'Nightography Zoom,' and more.

















Galaxy S24 + and Galaxy S24 + spec sheet.

Per Wccftech , Samsung has decided to ship more+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra units than the company originally ordered. Demand for the two models is expected to be better than Samsung originally forecast thanks to the new AI features and the improvements being made to the+ spec sheet.