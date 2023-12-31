Huge blunder! Walmart accidentally posts its listing for the Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24

The listing was for the+ in Onyx Black and before it was taken down, it revealed that Samsung could ship the phone with 12GB of RAM. The phone will also come with many features including Live Translate which will allow a conversational phone call to take place between two people speaking different languages. Each party will hear a translated version of what was just said by the other person. Other features will include 'Generative Edit,' 'Nightography Zoom,' and more.