Samsung has discreetly enhanced its Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday discount to $470 with no trade-in

Galaxy S24 Ultra





Fortunately, you don't have to waste a lot of time weighing your options today, as this is probably the best Android phone money can buy right now, and Samsung is somehow selling it for an irresistible $949.99 with 512GB storage and no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) $470 off (33%) $949 99 $1419 99 Buy at Samsung





I'm talking no obligatory device trade-in, and of course, no upfront carrier activation or any other hoops to jump through. If 950 bucks still feels a little rich for your blood, you might want to keep in mind that this particular S24 Ultra variant normally costs $1,419.99, previously scoring discounts of anywhere between $200 and $420 at a number of different US retailers.





That means you are now looking at saving a higher-than-ever 470 bucks, at least if you're okay with opting for an online-exclusive green, blue, or orange paint job. What's cool about this improved Samsung.com/us offer is that it makes the 512 gig model of this 6.8-inch S Pen-wielding giant exactly as affordable as an entry-level 256GB configuration, at least for a limited time.





available today, and that's before considering how much more dough you can save if you do also want to trade something in. A It pretty much goes without saying that this is one of the greatest Galaxy phone Black Friday promotions available today, and that's before considering how much more dough you can save if you do also want to trade something in. A Galaxy S23 Ultra in good condition, for instance, can further knock the 512GB S24 Ultra down to $499.99, making an already no-brainer holiday purchase even harder to resist.



