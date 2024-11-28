Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Samsung has discreetly enhanced its Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday discount to $470 with no trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
A clear and incontestable headliner of our early list of the top Black Friday 2024 phone deals for a whole week now, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has quietly received an even deeper price cut from its manufacturer right on time to... disturb your nice Thanksgiving family dinner.

Fortunately, you don't have to waste a lot of time weighing your options today, as this is probably the best Android phone money can buy right now, and Samsung is somehow selling it for an irresistible $949.99 with 512GB storage and no strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In)
$470 off (33%)
$949 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

I'm talking no obligatory device trade-in, and of course, no upfront carrier activation or any other hoops to jump through. If 950 bucks still feels a little rich for your blood, you might want to keep in mind that this particular S24 Ultra variant normally costs $1,419.99, previously scoring discounts of anywhere between $200 and $420 at a number of different US retailers.

That means you are now looking at saving a higher-than-ever 470 bucks, at least if you're okay with opting for an online-exclusive green, blue, or orange paint job. What's cool about this improved Samsung.com/us offer is that it makes the 512 gig model of this 6.8-inch S Pen-wielding giant exactly as affordable as an entry-level 256GB configuration, at least for a limited time.

It pretty much goes without saying that this is one of the greatest Galaxy phone Black Friday promotions available today, and that's before considering how much more dough you can save if you do also want to trade something in. A Galaxy S23 Ultra in good condition, for instance, can further knock the 512GB S24 Ultra down to $499.99, making an already no-brainer holiday purchase even harder to resist.

And yes, I fully realize that an undoubtedly upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra is essentially right around the corner at this point, but until that next-gen super-flagship comes out (and possibly even after its debut), our glowing Galaxy S24 Ultra review stands, highlighting everything from that gorgeous screen to that gorgeous design, the overall system performance, battery life, camera capabilities, and Galaxy AI skills as key selling points and major strengths over many of the best phones out there today.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading Comments...

