Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Save a whopping $420 on the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra with this epic Black Friday sale

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding the Galaxy S24 Ultra on a blurred background.
Black Friday is on at Amazon, and the e-commerce giant has launched some of the best discounts on Galaxy phones we've seen this year. While bargains are undoubtedly attractive at the e-commerce giant, things for Galaxy S24 Ultra shoppers at the official store are much more exciting. How so? Well, the Samsung Store gives you a super-rare $420 discount on the 512GB configuration.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is now $420 off at Samsung!

If you're looking for a top-notch promo on the incredible Galaxy S24 Ultra, you've just found it. The Samsung Store sells the 512GB flagship with a gorgeous display, S Pen support, and top-class camera for $420 off its usual price. The discount includes $120 off select colors and an additional $300 off via Samsung Instant Savings.
$420 off (30%)
$999 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24 Ultra, 256GB: Now $350 off for Black Friday

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage on Amazon this Black Friday and save $350. The phone offers top-tier specs, including a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it takes beautiful photos and is a true bargain. Get yours before it's too late and save on Amazon.
$350 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

That massive price cut lands the S Pen-wielding flagship under the $1,000 mark. The best part? You don't have to provide any trade-in or sign a carrier contract in order to buy the $1,419.99 handset for $999.99. All you need to do is pick one of the online exclusive colors, currently $120 off, and grab the $300 Samsung Instant Savings. Alternatively, you can provide an eligible trade-in. The maximum trade-in discounts are presently capped at $800.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, optimizing refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz to ensure long battery life and a smooth browsing experience. Unlike its siblings, the Galaxy S24+ and the vanilla S24, this buddy features Corning Gorilla Armor, a special anti-reflective coating that further enhances the already stunning display.

With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy under the hood, this bad boy delivers ample potential at your fingertips. In fact, you'll probably have a hard time finding something that can make this Android 14 handset slow down. Equally remarkable on the camera front with its 200 MP main sensor, this is easily the best non-foldable Samsung phone this year.

If you've wanted to get the larger storage configuration at more bearable prices without sacrificing a device you already own, now's the time to act. The Samsung Store offer is highly unlikely to last long, so don't sleep on it and save $420 now. In case you'd like a more affordable Samsung phone, check out other Black Friday Galaxy phone bargains.

You can also find the Galaxy S24 Ultra at:

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
53 stories
21 Nov, 2024
Save a whopping $420 on the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra with this epic Black Friday sale
18 Nov, 2024
One of Samsung's best Black Friday 2024 deals slashes $275 off the Galaxy S24+ with no strings Best Buy is now selling the beloved Samsung Galaxy S24 FE at an unbeatable $175 discount
14 Nov, 2024
Get early access to Samsung's new Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday deal and save $420 with no strings!
07 Nov, 2024
Grab the 512GB Galaxy S24+ at Amazon and save $193 with this pre-Black Friday offer
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless