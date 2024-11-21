Save a whopping $420 on the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra with this epic Black Friday sale
Black Friday is on at Amazon, and the e-commerce giant has launched some of the best discounts on Galaxy phones we've seen this year. While bargains are undoubtedly attractive at the e-commerce giant, things for Galaxy S24 Ultra shoppers at the official store are much more exciting. How so? Well, the Samsung Store gives you a super-rare $420 discount on the 512GB configuration.
That massive price cut lands the S Pen-wielding flagship under the $1,000 mark. The best part? You don't have to provide any trade-in or sign a carrier contract in order to buy the $1,419.99 handset for $999.99. All you need to do is pick one of the online exclusive colors, currently $120 off, and grab the $300 Samsung Instant Savings. Alternatively, you can provide an eligible trade-in. The maximum trade-in discounts are presently capped at $800.
With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy under the hood, this bad boy delivers ample potential at your fingertips. In fact, you'll probably have a hard time finding something that can make this Android 14 handset slow down. Equally remarkable on the camera front with its 200 MP main sensor, this is easily the best non-foldable Samsung phone this year.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, optimizing refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz to ensure long battery life and a smooth browsing experience. Unlike its siblings, the Galaxy S24+ and the vanilla S24, this buddy features Corning Gorilla Armor, a special anti-reflective coating that further enhances the already stunning display.
If you've wanted to get the larger storage configuration at more bearable prices without sacrificing a device you already own, now's the time to act. The Samsung Store offer is highly unlikely to last long, so don't sleep on it and save $420 now. In case you'd like a more affordable Samsung phone, check out other Black Friday Galaxy phone bargains.
