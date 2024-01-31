Pre-orders are closed, but Amazon's Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra gift card offers live on
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you haven't been quick to pre-order your favorite member of Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy S24 family, we're sad to inform you that the best early deals on probably the best phones in the world right now are gone.
But that doesn't mean the age of savings is over, as you can still very easily score a valuable Amazon.com e-gift card with absolutely no strings attached. We're talking about $150 and $200 digital vouchers currently available with S24+ and S24 Ultra purchases respectively in your storage configuration of choice.
While these are the exact same nifty freebies the e-commerce giant included with the two new super-premium Android handsets during their pre-order window, you can no longer get a complimentary memory upgrade as well. That means that you will need to settle for 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room if you want to keep your spending to a minimum, which is obviously not ideal.
Still, Amazon's post-pre-order (is that a thing?) Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra promotions handily beat the discounts (or lack thereof) offered by the likes of Best Buy and Samsung itself at the time of this writing, at least without trade-ins involved or other special conditions.
You apparently have until February 11 now to claim these gift cards, which you can then use to buy other items of your choice at reduced prices for an unspecified period of time. Of course, there is a chance even better S24 series deals will come into effect after February 11, but if we were you and had any intention to purchase one of Samsung's latest mobile powerhouses, we'd probably never risk missing out on this second batch of sweet freebies as well.
The Galaxy S24 Plus and especially the Galaxy S24 Ultra are simply too good and apparently too popular to turn down, with insanely high-quality screens, state-of-the-art processing power, amazing cameras, and of course cutting-edge AI technology in tow.
