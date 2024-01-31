Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Pre-orders are closed, but Amazon's Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra gift card offers live on

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pre-orders are closed, but Amazon's Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra gift card offers live on
If you haven't been quick to pre-order your favorite member of Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy S24 family, we're sad to inform you that the best early deals on probably the best phones in the world right now are gone. 

But that doesn't mean the age of savings is over, as you can still very easily score a valuable Amazon.com e-gift card with absolutely no strings attached. We're talking about $150 and $200 digital vouchers currently available with S24+ and S24 Ultra purchases respectively in your storage configuration of choice.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, $150 Amazon.com Gift Card included
Gift
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Multiple Color Options, $200 Amazon.com Gift Card Included
Gift
Buy at Amazon

While these are the exact same nifty freebies the e-commerce giant included with the two new super-premium Android handsets during their pre-order window, you can no longer get a complimentary memory upgrade as well. That means that you will need to settle for 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room if you want to keep your spending to a minimum, which is obviously not ideal.

Still, Amazon's post-pre-order (is that a thing?) Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra promotions handily beat the discounts (or lack thereof) offered by the likes of Best Buy and Samsung itself at the time of this writing, at least without trade-ins involved or other special conditions.

You apparently have until February 11 now to claim these gift cards, which you can then use to buy other items of your choice at reduced prices for an unspecified period of time. Of course, there is a chance even better S24 series deals will come into effect after February 11, but if we were you and had any intention to purchase one of Samsung's latest mobile powerhouses, we'd probably never risk missing out on this second batch of sweet freebies as well.

The Galaxy S24 Plus and especially the Galaxy S24 Ultra are simply too good and apparently too popular to turn down, with insanely high-quality screens, state-of-the-art processing power, amazing cameras, and of course cutting-edge AI technology in tow.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
Delicious Walmart deal knocks the JBL Flip 6 down to an irresistible price
Delicious Walmart deal knocks the JBL Flip 6 down to an irresistible price

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless