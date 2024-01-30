Tonight is your last chance to pre-order an S24 Series device and get those Samsung early bird deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series was unveiled earlier this month during the Galaxy Unpacked event, debuting the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 devices. All three became immediately available for pre-order, with Samsung offering some very nice perks for those that hopped on the early bird train. However, these perks are about to expire as tonight at midnight is the last chance to pre-order.
There are two main pre-order offers available via Samsung.com and its retail stores, including Samsung Experience Stores: Purchasing directly from Samsung will get you a credit up to $100, as well as a free storage upgrade to the next available tier, meaning that you could pre-order a 512MB model and effectively be upgraded to 1TB.
Additionally, and for a limited time, users can save 20% on Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss when they buy any Galaxy S24 series device. This coverage can be purchased directly from Samsung after activating the new device.
Source: Samsung
If you have an older device you'd like Samsung to take off your hands, and also use its value towards the purchase of a new Galaxy S24 series phone, you can also take advantage of Samsung's trade-in program and save some money in the process. The value of the phone you are trade in will vary, of course, depending on its brand, model, and condition, but one advantage that trading in your device to Samsung has over most other O.E.Ms is that you can get an instant credit. This means that you save yourself the hassle of having to wait until your old device is sent in its condition evaluated before you get your money back. Less money and more device up front.
If you are interested in either of Samsung's new S24 devices, and would like to take advantage of the aforementioned offers, you should check out the widgets above and place your pre-order before the deadline. The pre-order period ends tonight at midnight, Pacific time, which translates to 3am if you are on the East coast. Don't miss your chance!
Things that are NOT allowed: