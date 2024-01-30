Tonight is your last chance to pre-order an S24 Series device and get those Samsung early bird deals





There are two main pre-order offers available via Samsung.com and its retail stores, including Samsung Experience Stores: Purchasing directly from Samsung will get you a credit up to $100, as well as a free storage upgrade to the next available tier, meaning that you could pre-order a 512MB model and effectively be upgraded to 1TB.





Additionally, and for a limited time, users can save 20% on Samsung Care+ with Theft and Loss when they buy any Galaxy S24 series device. This coverage can be purchased directly from Samsung after activating the new device.





Source: Samsung

Preorder a Galaxy S24 at Best Buy for a FREE storage upgrade The Galaxy S24 Series is up for preorder at Best Buy. Right now, you can preorder the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Best Buy and get a free storage upgrade plus a $150 Gift card. Preordering the S24+ also arrives with a free storage upgrade and a Gift card worth $100. If you preorder the vanilla model, you get a FREE storage upgrade plus a $50-worth Gift card. $110 off (13%) Gift $749 99 $859 99 Pre-order at BestBuy Preorder Galaxy S24 Ultra at up to $970 off with a trade-in The mightiest of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now up for preorder at the official store. The smartphone with next-gen AI capabilities can now be yours at up to $750 off with an enhanced trade-in credit. You also get a free storage upgrade on Samsung, plus an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit by following our link. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – up to $150 Samsung Credit alongside your preorder. $870 off (61%) Trade-in Gift $549 99 $1419 99 Pre-order at Samsung Preorder Galaxy S24 or S24+ at up to $670 off with a trade-in Preordering the vanilla Galaxy S24 at the official store right now gives you a free storage upgrade plus up to $550 instant trade-in credit. You also get a $75 instant Samsung Credit, including your exclusive $50 reservation credit. Alternatively, preorder the Plus model to receive a free storage upgrade on Samsung, up to $650 off with a trade-in, and a $125 instant Samsung credit that includes your $50 reservation credit. $1310 off (66%) Trade-in Gift $669 98 $1979 98 Pre-order at Samsung





If you have an older device you'd like Samsung to take off your hands, and also use its value towards the purchase of a new Galaxy S24 series phone, you can also take advantage of Samsung's trade-in program and save some money in the process. The value of the phone you are trade in will vary, of course, depending on its brand, model, and condition, but one advantage that trading in your device to Samsung has over most other O.E.Ms is that you can get an instant credit. This means that you save yourself the hassle of having to wait until your old device is sent in its condition evaluated before you get your money back. Less money and more device up front.





If you are interested in either of Samsung's new S24 devices, and would like to take advantage of the aforementioned offers, you should check out the widgets above and place your pre-order before the deadline. The pre-order period ends tonight at midnight, Pacific time, which translates to 3am if you are on the East coast. Don't miss your chance!