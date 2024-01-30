Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Samsung boasts massive Galaxy S24 Ultra popularity as new flagship series becomes globally available

Samsung Android
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung boasts massive Galaxy S24 Ultra popularity as new flagship series becomes globally available
Deemed a big box-office hit in both India and South Korea before it actually began shipping to its earliest adopters, the Galaxy S24 family of ultra-high-end handsets is now officially available around the world

Surprisingly or not, this global sales start not only brings with it the end of pre-orders and those sweet pre-order deals but also the commencement of inevitable discussions around possible issues, glitches, and imperfections pertaining to both the hardware and software found on the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra at launch.

Of course, Samsung would very much prefer if we continued focusing more on the early success of the company's latest super-premium smartphones, although in the absence of clear and specific pre-order numbers, that's pretty hard to do for more than a few minutes.

Preorder a Galaxy S24 at Best Buy for a FREE storage upgrade

The Galaxy S24 Series is up for preorder at Best Buy. Right now, you can preorder the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Best Buy and get a free storage upgrade plus a $150 Gift card. Preordering the S24+ also arrives with a free storage upgrade and a Gift card worth $100. If you preorder the vanilla model, you get a FREE storage upgrade plus a $50-worth Gift card.
$110 off (13%) Gift
$749 99
$859 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Preorder Galaxy S24 Ultra at up to $970 off with a trade-in

The mightiest of all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is now up for preorder at the official store. The smartphone with next-gen AI capabilities can now be yours at up to $750 off with an enhanced trade-in credit. You also get a free storage upgrade on Samsung, plus an extra $50 Exclusive Samsung credit by following our link. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – up to $150 Samsung Credit alongside your preorder.
$870 off (61%) Trade-in Gift
$549 99
$1419 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Preorder Galaxy S24 or S24+ at up to $670 off with a trade-in

Preordering the vanilla Galaxy S24 at the official store right now gives you a free storage upgrade plus up to $550 instant trade-in credit. You also get a $75 instant Samsung Credit, including your exclusive $50 reservation credit. Alternatively, preorder the Plus model to receive a free storage upgrade on Samsung, up to $650 off with a trade-in, and a $125 instant Samsung credit that includes your $50 reservation credit.
$1310 off (66%) Trade-in Gift
$669 98
$1979 98
Pre-order at Samsung

The S24 series is more popular than the S23 roster


That was very obviously true for the two aforementioned key markets, and it's apparently and predictably true as far as the entire world is concerned, but it's difficult to ascertain the magnitude of the Galaxy S24 family's progress over the S23 trio given Samsung's vagueness on the matter.

All that the tech giant is prepared to confirm at this moment in time is a "double-digit increase in pre-order sales" for the S24 series compared to last year's Galaxy S23 lineup during the same period, which could mean any number of things. Something tells us that the world's second-largest smartphone vendor would have been more specific about this figure if it was something truly towering, like a 50 or 70 percent improvement, so until we get a clearer picture of the global pre-order situation from an official (or even an unofficial) source, we're left assuming that the "double-digit increase" is a lot closer to 10 or 20 percent, at least for now.


Naturally, any year-on-year progress is better than no progress, especially in a challenging climate for the mobile industry as a whole. But said mobile industry is widely expected to bounce back to significant growth this year, and with the iPhone 15 family selling like hotcakes for several months already, Samsung is unlikely to be satisfied with just a modest and vague "double-digit" increase in sales in the long run.

That could open a world of money-saving possibilities for Android power users on tight budgets down the line, but of course, it's far too early to think (too much) about that, especially with pre-order promotions technically still available in the US for a few more hours at the time of this writing.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra reigns supreme


If you thought the $1,300 and up Galaxy S24 Ultra would prove prohibitive for the masses, you apparently thought wrong, as the 6.8-inch S Pen-wielding colossus accounted for more than 65 percent of the family's worldwide pre-orders to date.

That's a mind-blowing share considering that the "vanilla" Galaxy S24 and the S24 Plus are themselves no pushovers, earning quite a bit of praise of their own in our hands-on reviews and looking (at least at first glance) fully capable of giving the likes of Apple's non-Pro iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus a run for their money mainstream popularity.


The S24 Ultra's success follows in the footsteps of the S23 Ultra's own advantage over its little brothers, highlighted among others by a top 10 best-selling smartphone list for Q2 2023 where the S23 and S23 Plus were nowhere to be found. Clearly, Samsung is having trouble marketing its non-Ultra high-enders, which could mean serious S24 and S24+ price cuts (with and without strings like trade-ins attached) are right around the corner.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless