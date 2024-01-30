Samsung boasts massive Galaxy S24 Ultra popularity as new flagship series becomes globally available









Of course, Of course, Samsung would very much prefer if we continued focusing more on the early success of the company's latest super-premium smartphones, although in the absence of clear and specific pre-order numbers, that's pretty hard to do for more than a few minutes.

The S24 series is more popular than the S23 roster





That was very obviously true for the two aforementioned key markets, and it's apparently and predictably true as far as the entire world is concerned, but it's difficult to ascertain the magnitude of the Galaxy S24 family's progress over the S23 trio given Samsung's vagueness on the matter.





That was very obviously true for the two aforementioned key markets, and it's apparently and predictably true as far as the entire world is concerned, but it's difficult to ascertain the magnitude of the Galaxy S24 family's progress over the S23 trio given Samsung's vagueness on the matter.

All that the tech giant is prepared to confirm at this moment in time is a "double-digit increase in pre-order sales" for the S24 series compared to last year's S23 lineup during the same period, which could mean any number of things. Something tells us that the world's second-largest smartphone vendor would have been more specific about this figure if it was something truly towering, like a 50 or 70 percent improvement, so until we get a clearer picture of the global pre-order situation from an official (or even an unofficial) source, we're left assuming that the "double-digit increase" is a lot closer to 10 or 20 percent, at least for now.









for several months already, Samsung is unlikely to be satisfied with just a modest and vague "double-digit" increase in sales in the long run. Naturally, any year-on-year progress is better than no progress, especially in a challenging climate for the mobile industry as a whole. But said mobile industry is widely expected to bounce back to significant growth this year, and with the iPhone 15 family selling like hotcakes for several months already, Samsung is unlikely to be satisfied with just a modest and vague "double-digit" increase in sales in the long run.





That could open a world of money-saving possibilities for Android power users on tight budgets down the line, but of course, it's far too early to think (too much) about that, especially with pre-order promotions technically still available in the US for a few more hours at the time of this writing.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra reigns supreme





If you thought the $1,300 and up Galaxy S24 Ultra would prove prohibitive for the masses, you apparently thought wrong, as the 6.8-inch S Pen-wielding colossus accounted for more than 65 percent of the family's worldwide pre-orders to date.











