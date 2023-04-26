Samsung might take a page out of Google's book for the Galaxy S24 camera
1
Samsung tried its best to get everyone hyped about the camera system of the Galaxy S23 series, especially that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but there have been numerous issues since its release. A couple of easy examples are the HDR effect artifacts that should get a fix soon, and a weird erratic algorithm issue that ruined zoom photo quality.
The good news is that things might change with the Galaxy S24, which is set to launch probably in the beginning of 2024, just as the Galaxy S23 series was, and the generations before it. A well-known leaker called Yogesh Brar shared a post on Twitter stating that Samsung is planning to not include any new hardware with its next flagship lineup, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but rather focus solely on the camera software to improve the phone's image quality.
Of course, it's not like Samsung is doing horribly on the software front, but at the same time, it feels like there is plenty of room for growth there. Before that happens, though, getting rid of the shutter lag that has plagued Samsung phones for ages, and making sure ridiculous bugs like that algorithm one mentioned earlier don't happen would be a great start.
The examples given above are just a couple, but there are plenty more when it comes to Samsung's camera software. The company has always strived to deliver the most amazing and latest camera hardware. All that focus on stuffing the phone with the newest tech, however, is often not backed up with the smooth and user-friendly experience you would expect.
The good news is that things might change with the Galaxy S24, which is set to launch probably in the beginning of 2024, just as the Galaxy S23 series was, and the generations before it. A well-known leaker called Yogesh Brar shared a post on Twitter stating that Samsung is planning to not include any new hardware with its next flagship lineup, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but rather focus solely on the camera software to improve the phone's image quality.
The Galaxy S24 series / S24 Ultra in particular will get massive camera improvement. This will primarily be achieved through improved software.— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 25, 2023
Test builds on S23 Ultra are promising so far.
Also Z Flip 5 looks quite good in-person, Samsung has a new foldable bestseller..
Quite frankly, this sounds like a clever choice. Look at what Google has managed to accomplish with its Pixel series. The Pixel 6a's 12.2MP main camera, which offers very similar results to the 50MP one on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, is the same one used for the Pixel 3 (released in 2018).
Of course, it's not like Samsung is doing horribly on the software front, but at the same time, it feels like there is plenty of room for growth there. Before that happens, though, getting rid of the shutter lag that has plagued Samsung phones for ages, and making sure ridiculous bugs like that algorithm one mentioned earlier don't happen would be a great start.
Things that are NOT allowed: