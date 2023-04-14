Samsung S23 Ultra big camera update coming: this is the problem it will fix





Just as a reminder, the Galaxy S23 series received a big camera update in April, so chances are this next firmware update is not going to arrive very soon. We still don't know when the HDR-fixing firmware update is supposed to land, but our guess would be on a waiting time of at least a month.





Galaxy S24 Ultra camera rumors appear





The Galaxy S23 Ultra still remains probably the most versatile smartphone camera out there as it come with four cameras on the back, including two zoom cameras, while most competitors only have a single zoom camera.





This allows the S23 Ultra to have unprecedented zoom range as its 3X zoom lens covers closer zoom levels, while the 10X zoom allows you to get amazing quality at longer ranges.





Interestingly, just recently, we heard that Samsung might completely overhaul this camera system in next year's Galaxy S24 Ultra . The company might kill the 3X zoom camera altogether and switch to just one zoom camera, like its competitors. Still, it's way too early to know for sure, and for the time being this is merely gossip on the street.



