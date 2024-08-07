Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal is back with a bang
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
After scoring the most amazing discounts in all storage variants and color options during Amazon's big Prime Day 2024 festival a few weeks ago and surprisingly retaining their reduced prices for a couple of days following the end of the event, the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra became wildly expensive once again.
But while that continues to be the case at retailers like Best Buy and even on Samsung's official US website (at least without a trade-in), Amazon is discreetly bringing back some of the best deals on arguably the best Android phones around. The "vanilla" S24, for instance, can be had at the time of this writing at a very cool $165 discount with 256GB storage.
That's a model normally priced at $859.99, and if this new promotion happens to feel weirdly familiar, that might be because the same discount was offered by the same e-commerce giant on the same device just last week. But that was only true for a very limited time, and if you missed your opportunity to save 165 bucks then, it's probably a good idea to pull the trigger as soon as possible now.
Very fittingly labeled a compact powerhouse with a sprinkle of AI in our in-depth Galaxy S24 review a few months back, this 6.2-inch bad boy is of course smaller than the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra, which is... not necessarily a bad thing. Its specifications are pretty much as impressive as those of the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24+ (screen size aside), and although they definitely still need work, Samsung's Galaxy AI capabilities may well improve your user experience in previously unthinkable ways.
The design is arguably sleeker and the camera performance objectively better than what the Galaxy S23 offered last year, and all in all, it's hard to think of a good reason why an Android power user who can't afford the S24 Ultra (even after its latest discount) would look away from the "base" S24... with 256 gigs of internal storage space.
The value for money is simply unbeatable right now, and unless you have something (good) you're willing to trade in, this reduced price is unlikely to go lower anytime soon.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
07 Aug, 2024Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal is back with a bang This brilliant Samsung Galaxy S24+ deal awaits your attention at Amazon
29 Jul, 2024Grab the stylish 256GB Galaxy S24 for under $700 at Amazon
18 Jul, 2024Amazon's amazing $325 Galaxy S24 Ultra discount is amazingly still available after Prime Day
16 Jul, 2024Head-turning Amazon deal brings the Galaxy S24 to a new best price for Prime Day
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: