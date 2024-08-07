Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal is back with a bang





But while that continues to be the case at retailers like Best Buy and even on But while that continues to be the case at retailers like Best Buy and even on Samsung 's official US website (at least without a trade-in), Amazon is discreetly bringing back some of the best deals on arguably the best Android phones around. The "vanilla" S24, for instance, can be had at the time of this writing at a very cool $165 discount with 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Two Color Options $165 off (19%) Buy at Amazon





That's a model normally priced at $859.99, and if this new promotion happens to feel weirdly familiar, that might be because the same discount was offered by the same e-commerce giant on the same device just last week . But that was only true for a very limited time, and if you missed your opportunity to save 165 bucks then, it's probably a good idea to pull the trigger as soon as possible now.









The design is arguably sleeker and the camera performance objectively better than what the Galaxy S23 offered last year, and all in all, it's hard to think of a good reason why an Android power user who can't afford the S24 Ultra (even after its latest discount ) would look away from the "base" S24... with 256 gigs of internal storage space.





The value for money is simply unbeatable right now, and unless you have something (good) you're willing to trade in, this reduced price is unlikely to go lower anytime soon.