Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal is back with a bang

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal is back with a bang
After scoring the most amazing discounts in all storage variants and color options during Amazon's big Prime Day 2024 festival a few weeks ago and surprisingly retaining their reduced prices for a couple of days following the end of the event, the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra became wildly expensive once again.

But while that continues to be the case at retailers like Best Buy and even on Samsung's official US website (at least without a trade-in), Amazon is discreetly bringing back some of the best deals on arguably the best Android phones around. The "vanilla" S24, for instance, can be had at the time of this writing at a very cool $165 discount with 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S24

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.2-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery with 25W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Two Color Options
$165 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

That's a model normally priced at $859.99, and if this new promotion happens to feel weirdly familiar, that might be because the same discount was offered by the same e-commerce giant on the same device just last week. But that was only true for a very limited time, and if you missed your opportunity to save 165 bucks then, it's probably a good idea to pull the trigger as soon as possible now.

Very fittingly labeled a compact powerhouse with a sprinkle of AI in our in-depth Galaxy S24 review a few months back, this 6.2-inch bad boy is of course smaller than the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra, which is... not necessarily a bad thing. Its specifications are pretty much as impressive as those of the 6.7-inch Galaxy S24+ (screen size aside), and although they definitely still need work, Samsung's Galaxy AI capabilities may well improve your user experience in previously unthinkable ways.

The design is arguably sleeker and the camera performance objectively better than what the Galaxy S23 offered last year, and all in all, it's hard to think of a good reason why an Android power user who can't afford the S24 Ultra (even after its latest discount) would look away from the "base" S24... with 256 gigs of internal storage space. 

The value for money is simply unbeatable right now, and unless you have something (good) you're willing to trade in, this reduced price is unlikely to go lower anytime soon.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
28 stories
07 Aug, 2024
Amazon's best Samsung Galaxy S24 deal is back with a bang This brilliant Samsung Galaxy S24+ deal awaits your attention at Amazon
29 Jul, 2024
Grab the stylish 256GB Galaxy S24 for under $700 at Amazon
18 Jul, 2024
Amazon's amazing $325 Galaxy S24 Ultra discount is amazingly still available after Prime Day
16 Jul, 2024
Head-turning Amazon deal brings the Galaxy S24 to a new best price for Prime Day
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile has made itself harder to reach for Android users
T-Mobile has made itself harder to reach for Android users
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low

Latest News

Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google announces new Gemini integrations and a new Assistant voice for its smart home products
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google unveils redesigned Nest Thermostat with advanced AI and energy-saving features
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Google tests a solution for YouTube live stream ads that could also work with regular videos
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
Click back: The iPhone 16 Pro starts the Smartphone Button Renaissance
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
The Google TV Streamer (4K) that replaces the old dongle is now available to pre-order
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
Let's talk about $$$: will the iPhone 16 price go up, down… or sideways?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless