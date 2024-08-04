Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
With the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 around the corner, it might not seem the best time to buy a phone. With the kind of discount Amazon is offering at the moment on the Galaxy S24 Ultra though, Samsung's 2024 flagship is sounding like a much more appealing option than Google and Apple's upcoming phones.
It's tough to find a phone that's as good at everything as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and we aren't sure if even the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 will measure up.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most tech-forward phones you can buy right now. It has a sleek design and while you should never be purposely clumsy with your devices, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Corning Gorilla Armor glass and back and titanium frame give you peace of mind about its durability.
While most modern flagships don't struggle with multitasking, what makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra special is that stays cool while doing so and even fast-paced games don't make it overheat. Beat that, iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Another area where it handily beats its closest competitors is S Pen and DeX mode support.
The quad-camera array is as powerful and versatile as ever and produces detailed, colorful photos whether it's day or night.
The phone is packed full of AI capabilities and they aren't just party trick features. Circle for Search, for instance, lets you look up anything on the screen by simply drawing a circle around it. Live Translate works like a real-time interpreter during calls.
The 256GB Galaxy S24 Ultra retails for $1,299.99 and right now, you can save $350.99 on it. The phone has never gone this low and these kinds of generous discounts are usually rare. Go for the handset if you are a power user who needs a phone that can do it all.
