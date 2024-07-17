The Galaxy S24+ 256GB is a whopping $250 off for Prime Day; save on one while you can
Samsung's Galaxy S24+ is an incredible smartphone, which can now be yours for less if you snag one during Prime Day!
The 256GB variant is enjoying a pretty sweet $250 discount on Amazon for the event, which means you can get this amazing phone for under the $750 mark if you don't dilly-dally and take advantage of this deal now. It's highly advisable to act fast, as well! After all, Prime Day is one of the best times to snag a new smartphone at a heavily discounted price and a lot of fellow deal hunters are on our beloved hunting ground, Amazon. So, the offer may expire at any minute.
Equipped with a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy S24+ boasts enough power to handle any task, including demanding games, without any issues. In addition, it takes gorgeous photos with its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper. The pictures have soft details and there is no excessive over-sharpening. You'll also be able to record beautiful videos at up to 8K at 30fps.
In conclusion of this lovely article, we can say the Galaxy S24+ is one of the best phones money can buy, offering top-tier performance, amazing camera capabilities, and awesome battery life. Therefore, our advice is simple: don't hesitate and snatch a Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage space through this awesome Prime Day offer and save big today!
As for battery life, the 4,900 mAh power cell on deck, provides up to 20 hours and 41 minutes of continuous web browsing on a single charge. It also supports eight hours and 20 minutes of uninterrupted video streaming, or six hours and 40 minutes of gameplay before requiring a recharge.
