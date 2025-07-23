Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
Samsung new foldables pre-orders are still live
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Get exclusive launch bonuses and claim early-bird perks before pre-orders close!

Samsung's marvelous Galaxy S24 Ultra is a timeless bargain at a towering $500 discount

Samsung's early 2024-released super-flagship is an absolute must-buy right now at an (almost) unbeatable discount with no special requirements.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Is age one of the main factors you take into consideration when looking for a new high-end smartphone to buy? Hopefully not, because some devices are oftentimes more attractive a year or a year and a half after their commercial debut.

Take the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Replaced by a thinner, lighter, and more powerful S25 Ultra with a (slightly) larger screen in tow at the top of the Android food chain around six months ago, the early 2024-released 6.8-inch giant remains one of the best phones you can get... at $799.99.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

$799 99
$1299 99
$500 off (38%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

That was obviously not Samsung's original list price for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse, but if you hurry, you can save a whopping 500 bucks at Best Buy without having to meet any special requirements. That's right, the S24 Ultra's "regular" price of $1,299.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage variant is currently marked down by no less than 38 percent in a grand total of three different color options sans obligatory memberships, device trade-ins, number port-ins, or upfront carrier activations.

This is an incredibly rare deal, mind you, only eclipsed by Amazon for a few hours last week, which almost certainly means that you don't have a lot of time to maximize your Galaxy S24 Ultra savings without jumping through hoops, especially if you have a clear favorite among the Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Violet hues deeply discounted here.

At $799.99, this is a cheaper handset than the smaller and generally less impressive Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus at the time of this writing. In many ways, you're looking at a better value proposition here than what the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers as well, which is relatively easy to understand when you take a look at our comprehensive Galaxy S24 Ultra review from last year and our head-to-head comparison between the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra from just a few months back.

This bad boy's built-in S Pen, gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, 5,000mAh battery, 200 + 10 + 50 + 12MP quad rear-facing camera system, aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and silky smooth software have all basically aged like fine wine, and of course, Samsung is planning to deliver multiple major OS updates to the S24 Ultra without delay, which essentially guarantees your long-term satisfaction with your purchase if you decide to take advantage of Best Buy's outstanding new deal above.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
82 stories
23 Jul, 2025
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy S24 Ultra is a timeless bargain at a towering $500 discount
14 Jul, 2025
Amazon’s lightning deal makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a total no-brainer at $536 off
08 Jul, 2025
The Galaxy S24 FE hit its best price of 2025 for Prime Day 2025
02 Jul, 2025
The superb Galaxy S24 Ultra is a massive bargain at 31% off on Walmart
16 Jun, 2025
This new Galaxy S24 FE bargain at Amazon is too good to pass up
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 4

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately

Latest News

Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Nothing might be forced to diversify its smartphone offering
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Amazon just bought the $50 wearable that never stops listening
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
Qi2.2 wireless charging is here — and Baseus is ready to play
The Galaxy S26 may have a surprise under the hood
The Galaxy S26 may have a surprise under the hood
Last chance to pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 series at epic discounts
Last chance to pre-order the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 series at epic discounts
Verizon users should be alert to this new scam and hang up the phone
Verizon users should be alert to this new scam and hang up the phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless