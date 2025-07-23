Samsung's marvelous Galaxy S24 Ultra is a timeless bargain at a towering $500 discount





Take the Galaxy S24 Ultra . Replaced by a thinner, lighter, and more powerful S25 Ultra with a (slightly) larger screen in tow at the top of the Android food chain around six months ago, the early 2024-released 6.8-inch giant remains one of the best phones you can get... at $799.99.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $799 99 $1299 99 $500 off (38%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Titanium Frame, 200 + 50 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, S Pen Included, Three Color Options Buy at BestBuy





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse, but if you hurry, you can save a whopping 500 bucks at Best Buy without having to meet any special requirements. That's right, the S24 Ultra's "regular" price of $1,299.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage variant is currently marked down by no less than 38 percent in a grand total of three different color options sans obligatory memberships, device trade-ins, number port-ins, or upfront carrier activations.

Galaxy S24 Ultra savings without jumping through hoops, especially if you have a clear favorite among the Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Violet hues deeply discounted here. This is an incredibly rare deal, mind you, only eclipsed by Amazon for a few hours last week , which almost certainly means that you don't have a lot of time to maximize yoursavings without jumping through hoops, especially if you have a clear favorite among the Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Violet hues deeply discounted here.









This bad boy's built-in S Pen, gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, 5,000mAh battery, 200 + 10 + 50 + 12MP quad rear-facing camera system, aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and silky smooth software have all basically aged like fine wine, and of course, Samsung is planning to deliver multiple major OS updates to the S24 Ultra without delay, which essentially guarantees your long-term satisfaction with your purchase if you decide to take advantage of Best Buy's outstanding new deal above.

Is age one of the main factors you take into consideration when looking for a new high-end smartphone to buy? Hopefully not, because some devices are oftentimes more attractive a year or a year and a half after their commercial debut.