Samsung's marvelous Galaxy S24 Ultra is a timeless bargain at a towering $500 discount
Samsung's early 2024-released super-flagship is an absolute must-buy right now at an (almost) unbeatable discount with no special requirements.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Is age one of the main factors you take into consideration when looking for a new high-end smartphone to buy? Hopefully not, because some devices are oftentimes more attractive a year or a year and a half after their commercial debut.
Take the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Replaced by a thinner, lighter, and more powerful S25 Ultra with a (slightly) larger screen in tow at the top of the Android food chain around six months ago, the early 2024-released 6.8-inch giant remains one of the best phones you can get... at $799.99.
That was obviously not Samsung's original list price for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powerhouse, but if you hurry, you can save a whopping 500 bucks at Best Buy without having to meet any special requirements. That's right, the S24 Ultra's "regular" price of $1,299.99 in an entry-level 256GB storage variant is currently marked down by no less than 38 percent in a grand total of three different color options sans obligatory memberships, device trade-ins, number port-ins, or upfront carrier activations.
This is an incredibly rare deal, mind you, only eclipsed by Amazon for a few hours last week, which almost certainly means that you don't have a lot of time to maximize your Galaxy S24 Ultra savings without jumping through hoops, especially if you have a clear favorite among the Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Violet hues deeply discounted here.
At $799.99, this is a cheaper handset than the smaller and generally less impressive Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus at the time of this writing. In many ways, you're looking at a better value proposition here than what the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers as well, which is relatively easy to understand when you take a look at our comprehensive Galaxy S24 Ultra review from last year and our head-to-head comparison between the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra from just a few months back.
This bad boy's built-in S Pen, gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, 5,000mAh battery, 200 + 10 + 50 + 12MP quad rear-facing camera system, aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and silky smooth software have all basically aged like fine wine, and of course, Samsung is planning to deliver multiple major OS updates to the S24 Ultra without delay, which essentially guarantees your long-term satisfaction with your purchase if you decide to take advantage of Best Buy's outstanding new deal above.
