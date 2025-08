The Galaxy S24 Ultra is hitting the sweet spot with this limited-time Amazon discount

Save $450 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra $450 off (35%) The Galaxy S24 Ultra might not be the latest Samsung flagship, but it still holds its own, especially when it's $450 off its original price. The promo is available at Amazon and will only stay live for a limited time. This is the 256GB variant. Buy at Amazon

Missed Best Buy's massive $500 discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra ? Well, here is your next best chance to save! For a limited time, Amazon is offering a stunning $450 discount on the premium Samsung phone , knocking the 256GB model just under $850.But what makes this deal so special when the flagship was even cheaper not long ago? For one thing, the Best Buy promo is gone and over, and we don't count on it returning soon. Also, it's really not every day that you can save over $300 on a flagship phone, even if it's not the latest generation.With its 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, this high-end device delivers a visual experience that most of its competitors can only envy. It boasts a crisp resolution and an impressive adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz.On top of that, it features an anti-reflective coating for better visibility. In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review , we've detailed everything about the Corning Gorilla Armor and more, so be sure to check it out.Performance is spot-on, with this bad boy sporting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. Casual use, gaming, multitasking — you name it, thedoes it all!What about camera capabilities? They're awesome. You've got a quad setup on the rear, featuring a 200MP main sensor, which captures every moment in stunning detail, gorgeous colors, and life-like dynamics. And when you factor in the many AI features and long software support, you're getting a true premium champion.Sure, the newer Galaxy S25 Ultra brings even more to the table, but at $450 off, the S24 Ultra is almost impossible to pass up. Hurry up and save big at Amazon while this incredible limited-time sale lasts.