The Galaxy S24 Ultra is hitting the sweet spot with this limited-time Amazon discount
Saving $450 on one of the best Samsung phones? That's hard to pass up!
Missed Best Buy's massive $500 discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra? Well, here is your next best chance to save! For a limited time, Amazon is offering a stunning $450 discount on the premium Samsung phone, knocking the 256GB model just under $850.
But what makes this deal so special when the flagship was even cheaper not long ago? For one thing, the Best Buy promo is gone and over, and we don't count on it returning soon. Also, it's really not every day that you can save over $300 on a flagship phone, even if it's not the latest generation.
On top of that, it features an anti-reflective coating for better visibility. In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we've detailed everything about the Corning Gorilla Armor and more, so be sure to check it out.
What about camera capabilities? They're awesome. You've got a quad setup on the rear, featuring a 200MP main sensor, which captures every moment in stunning detail, gorgeous colors, and life-like dynamics. And when you factor in the many AI features and long software support, you're getting a true premium champion.
Sure, the newer Galaxy S25 Ultra brings even more to the table, but at $450 off, the S24 Ultra is almost impossible to pass up. Hurry up and save big at Amazon while this incredible limited-time sale lasts.
With its 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, this high-end device delivers a visual experience that most of its competitors can only envy. It boasts a crisp resolution and an impressive adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz.
Performance is spot-on, with this bad boy sporting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. Casual use, gaming, multitasking — you name it, the Galaxy S24 Ultra does it all!
