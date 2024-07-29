Grab the stylish 256GB Galaxy S24 for under $700 at Amazon

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

By
Didn't get the chance to buy your Galaxy S24 during Amazon Prime Day? Fret not, for you can still take advantage of a tempting offer at the largest e-commerce seller. At the time of writing, the 256GB version of this exciting AI-enhanced Android phone arrives for 19% off its usual price. That means you can save $165 on it!

Save $165 on the Galaxy S24 at Amazon

You can now get the fantastic Galaxy S24 at Amazon. The deal is available on the model with 256GB of storage in Onyx Black. While this isn't the best deal we've seen for the smartphone, it's fair to say that the only more attractive offer right now arrives from the official store and requires a trade-in. Get yours from Amazon and enjoy your $165 savings!
$165 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

During Prime Day, you could save $200 on this puppy. As you can see, the current deal isn't as attractive. But do you know what? The Samsung handset isn't discounted at Best Buy or Walmart right now. Plus, Samsung.com's deal is only available with eligible phone trade-ins. That makes Amazon's current promo exciting, doesn't it?

Almost as magnificent as its bigger siblings, the Galaxy S24 is undoubtedly one of the best Samsung phones. It has a compact size and thin form factor, making it particularly suitable for users with smaller hands. 

By the way, the phone's 6.17-inch OLED screen uses LTPO technology, meaning refresh rates vary between 1 and 120Hz. With high peak brightness and vivid, crisp colors, this bad boy's display is a joy to look at.

Aside from that, this Samsung handset is equipped with the supreme Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The Galaxy S24 Ultra uses the same one. So, needless to say, the performance is spot-on right here. And then you have plenty of AI-enhanced features and tricks that further improve your day-to-day interactions with this phone.

As for the camera, the Galaxy S24 uses the same triple configuration on the rear: a 50MP main unit, a 10MP 3X zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, you have a 12MP selfie sensor. 

While the hardware is the same as its predecessor, photos taken with this puppy look noticeably better. There's no overprocessing, annoying color saturation, or anything else that makes photos look less natural. Check out the sample photos in our Galaxy S24 review for more details.

So far, so good. And is the battery life any good? The Galaxy S24 uses a 4,000mAh battery, giving you over eight hours of video streaming. Now, it may not be as cool as the Ultra model, but the vanilla S24 model is still an exquisite option for Android users. Snatch yours now and save $165 before it's too late.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

