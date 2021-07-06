Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to skip the megapixel race

Dear shutterbug, what do you expect the most from smartphone camera? pic.twitter.com/HGwmoKYD3V — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) March 22, 2021









This, of course, includes the Galaxy S22 Ultra's rumored 200MP camera , and Samsung will apparently be polishing the software algorithms that manage its latest third-gen 108MP sensor instead.









No matter what noise- and cross-talk reducing trickery or software algorithms you apply, this same sensor won't be able to perform as well as Samsung's 50MP GN2 one with large 1.4 micron pixel size, and that's simply physics.









Our fears are that, to stuff 200 million pixels in a sensor for a manageable form factor, Samsung would have to use that same 0.7 micron pixel process which would have a hard time beating the current 108MP one in the S21 Ultra in anything but marketing materials and "highest camera resolution on a phone" bombast.





Granted, this Dual Pixel Pro focusing tech you see above is the bee's knees, but nothing prevents Samsung from introducing it in its larger sensor, hopefully in time for the S22 Ultra, or simply refuse to participate in the megapixel race further, and use the 50MP GN2 unit for the S22 series. Are you disappointed that we may not see a Galaxy S22 Ultra with 200MP camera on the back?