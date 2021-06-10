Samsung announces the industry’s smallest 0.64μm-pixel sensor for phones

The ISOCELL JN1 is the industry’s smallest 0.64μm-pixel mobile image sensor





ISOCELL JN1 features

Another important feature of the new sensor, apart from that 50MP high resolution, is that it includes Smart ISO for battery dynamic range in high-contrast scenarios. Smart ISO determines the illumination level of the environment and adjusts the dynamic range of the photo. Therefore, it will help maintain detail in highlighted areas, while at low-light scenarios, it should reduce noise.







The new sensor has tiny 0.64μm pixels in order to achieve a smaller size, so it can be implemented into slimmer phones, and it can be used as the primary camera and the selfie camera, as well as telephoto or ultra-wide sensor.The new sensor will allow users to take highly detailed selfies or group photos with that 50MP resolution, as well as record up to 4K video at 60fps or Full HD video at 240fps.The motto of this release is “ISOCELL for everyone” – bringing the high quality image sensor even to mid-range phones. Usually, with smaller-sized sensors, the image quality drops, but Samsung states that the ISOCELL 2.0 technology is present on the JN1 and should be able to make up for that small size. Additionally, this tech and other enhancements should increase light sensitivity by 16%, according to Samsung’s statement.Complementing the Smart ISO is the inter-scene HDR, which assures optimum exposure levels to create the final image.Double Super Phase Detection is another feature of the ISOCELL JN1 that assures a better autofocus performance in dark environments. It has twice the density of pixels of the previous Super Phase Detection technology, so it provides the same autofocus performance with about 60% less surrounding light.The new sensor is now in mass production; however, Samsung did not specify which smartphone vendors will make use of it at this stage. We expect it to make its way on mid-range phones.