Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Camera

Samsung Exynos ad drops a 200MP, six-sensor phone camera reference

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 23, 2021, 10:07 AM


Remember the rumored 200MP camera sensor that Samsung was supposedly preparing to unleash on our unsuspecting heads? Well, believe it or not, it appeared in a Samsung Exynos ad, but might not be a real thing just yet, as Samsung clarified this is just what the top-shelf chipset supports.

The fact that Samsung released that info so close to the ongoing OnePlus 9 series announcement shows that it is trembling with fear from the Hasselblad camera partnership introduced on the new OnePlus phone. 

We kid, but if 200MP sensor sounds like an overkill, let's remember that this is the maximum single camera resolution that chipsets like Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 support, and Samsung are nothing but maximalists considering phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The magic of Nonacell pixel-binning will result in breathtaking pixel size on such a high-res camera, and Samsung proved that it can circumvent most of the pitfalls that giant camera sensors with tiny pixels represent with its 108MP units, so we can't wait to see if there will be a 200MP camera phone indeed. It may not be Samsung, though - after all, the first user for its 108MP units was Xiaomi.


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Watch the OnePlus 9 event live stream here
Popular stories
120Hz on iPhone 13 looks like a done deal as Samsung reportedly gears up for LTPO production
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: solid all around!
Popular stories
Double-folding Samsung Galaxy Z is coming this year: Nikkei Asia

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless