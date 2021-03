Samsung Exynos ad drops a 200MP, six-sensor phone camera reference

Dear shutterbug, what do you expect the most from smartphone camera? pic.twitter.com/HGwmoKYD3V — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) March 22, 2021











The fact that Samsung released that info so close to the ongoing OnePlus 9 series announcement shows that it is trembling with fear from the Hasselblad camera partnership introduced on the new OnePlus phone.





We kid, but if 200MP sensor sounds like an overkill, let's remember that this is the maximum single camera resolution that chipsets like Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 support, and Samsung are nothing but maximalists considering phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra











The magic of Nonacell pixel -binning will result in breathtaking pixel size on such a high-res camera, and Samsung proved that it can circumvent most of the pitfalls that giant camera sensors with tiny pixels represent with its 108MP units, so we can't wait to see if there will be a 200MP camera phone indeed. It may not be Samsung, though - after all, the first user for its 108MP units was Xiaomi.

Remember the rumored 200MP camera sensor that Samsung was supposedly preparing to unleash on our unsuspecting heads? Well, believe it or not, it appeared in a Samsung Exynos ad, but might not be a real thing just yet, as Samsung clarified this is just what the top-shelf chipset supports.