Samsung Exynos ad drops a 200MP, six-sensor phone camera reference
Dear shutterbug, what do you expect the most from smartphone camera? pic.twitter.com/HGwmoKYD3V— Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) March 22, 2021
Remember the rumored 200MP camera sensor that Samsung was supposedly preparing to unleash on our unsuspecting heads? Well, believe it or not, it appeared in a Samsung Exynos ad, but might not be a real thing just yet, as Samsung clarified this is just what the top-shelf chipset supports.
We kid, but if 200MP sensor sounds like an overkill, let's remember that this is the maximum single camera resolution that chipsets like Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 support, and Samsung are nothing but maximalists considering phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra.