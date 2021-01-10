Smartphones with 200MP Samsung-made sensor might be just around the corner



That's according to insider Ice Universe who claims that Samsung plans to launch many new sensors this year, the first of which would be a 200MP unit. The leaker seems to suggest that Samsung's 200MP sensor is right around the corner, which means we will see it in action soon. No other details were provided.





Samsung ISOCELL will launch many innovative sensors in 2021.

200MP is coming soon. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 9, 2021





Back in March 2020, it was said that Samsung would release a 1-inch 150MP sensor in Q4 but that didn't pan out.



A little later we heard a rumor about a 250MP sensor. Per that report, the 250MP unit will be a little bigger than Samsung's 1/1.72-inches 64MP sensor and 1/1.33-inches 108MP unit.



In recent years, it has become clear that software and machine learning are as important as hardware when it comes to smartphone photography. That said, the importance of hardware cannot be underestimated, and Samsung's vision is to create sensors that expand into other fields such as health, agriculture, IoT, drones, and automotive.